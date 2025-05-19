Your "Enlightening" Weekly Tarot Reading For May 19-25 Is In!

Scroll to see your weekly tarot reading for May 19-25, 2025!

Hey soul fam! Let's check in with thefor the week ahead, shall we? This week's energy feels like it's nudging us to find our balance, navigate those tricky little conflicts with a bit more ease, and loosen our grip on the reins a little. We're also getting a gentle reminder that slow and steady wins the race, and every intentional step forward counts. Ready to see what the universe has to share with us in this week's reading ? Let's dive in!

Our first card this week is the Five of Swords. This card often highlights themes of winning and losing, black and white thinking, and potential power struggles. You might find yourself navigating these dynamics this week, whether it's with family, colleagues, or even within yourself. This card can also indicate a more general argumentative energy. You might feel a bit combative due to tiredness, hormonal shifts, or simply feeling like things aren't going your way. It could also be that you're weary of repeating the same conflicts. Ultimately, the Five of Swords encourages us to be very mindful of extremes. Seek the middle ground this week. Where can you find the "and" instead of the "or"? Maybe you're not failing or succeeding, but building. Perhaps you're struggling to be present, caught between the past and the future – the "now" is the in-between that needs your attention. Another crucial piece of guidance here is knowing when to step away. Where have you been pushing and pushing without results? Sometimes, taking a step back, even permanently if something no longer serves you, is the most self-honoring action. Or perhaps it's just a temporary pause needed to re-enter a situation with fresh energy, clarity, and love. Especially in interpersonal conflicts, stepping back can allow everyone to cool off and find a resolution. This also applies to your inner critic – sometimes the best solution is to simply pause the self-judgment. Remember, some fights are worth fighting, with breaks as needed. But others simply aren't worth your energy anymore. Give yourself permission to step away when necessary.

Our next card is the Four of Pentacles, which speaks to letting go of rigidity and control. Where have you been trying too hard, clinging to your way? This card suggests we might be missing out by micromanaging situations or insisting on a specific outcome. For example, instead of fixating on a precise financial goal achieved in a particular way, perhaps the focus could shift to simply feeling abundant and being open to how that abundance manifests. Let go of the "how" and trust the universe. The Four of Pentacles also encourages us to loosen our grip and embrace a bit more fun and playfulness. Where can you bend the rules you've set for yourself? Maybe it's okay to order pizza instead of cooking, just for the joy of it. Softening these self-imposed structures can help us reside more comfortably in that in-between space, away from rigid black-and-white thinking. Finally, with Pentacles relating to money, this card can also advise on softening our approach to finances. Consider where a worthwhile investment might bring you joy or support your goals, even if it slightly deviates from a strict savings plan. Sometimes, investing in a coffee that inspires your workday or a class that fuels your passion is a valuable use of resources. This isn't about reckless spending, but about strategically loosening the reins to experience more of life's beauty.

Our final card is the Knight of Wands. This card assures you that you are on your path, even if it doesn't feel as fast as you'd like. The Knight of Wands is about intentional forward movement. Sometimes, that intentional next step might even be to take a break. Wands represent the planting of seeds, which takes time to grow. This week, release the pressure of "I should be further ahead" or "I'm so behind." Instead, pause and identify your very next intentional step. This could be a small action towards a larger goal, or simply checking in with what will bring you happiness in the present moment, like making a cup of tea. Focus on intentional action forward, rather than rushing. Rushing can pull you out of the present, lead to wasted resources, and increase the likelihood of mistakes. Slow down; one intentional step is perfect. You are exactly where you're meant to be, and some things cannot be rushed because there's a natural timeline at play. If things have felt slow or you've been tired, it might be a sign to rest and recalibrate. This pause allows you to move more appropriately when the energy picks up again. Right now, it's not about speed; it's about intention and planting those seeds deliberately so they can grow in solid soil. Even if your one intentional step is to rest, trust that it's the most important action you can take right now.

