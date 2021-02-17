The Brit + Co Story with Brit Morin and Anjelika Temple
Calling all B+C super fans! If you've ever wondered what it's really like to launch a business, Brit + Anj are getting candid and spilling allllll the details about their 10-year partnership and what it's been like to build Brit + Co. Tune in to hear the top lessons they've learned from 10 years of entrepreneurship and much, much more!
Content Director at Brit + Co