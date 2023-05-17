What Is Functional Medicine & Can It Help Me?
Interest in alternative medicine is growing as many patients and practitioners conclude that traditional treatment isn’t serving them in the way they were initially promised. We’re facing a shift in the medical paradigm, and it’s through functional medicine – a unique, personalized, and holistic approach to your health.
Malla is a brand new platform advocating for the paradigm shift, offering access to functional practitioners, specialty lab testing, personalized health plans, and doctor-formulated supplements, all at an affordable rate.
We tapped their experts for a first look of the platform and to learn more about what *exactly* functional medicine is, and what it can do for you, so you can live healthier and ultimately happier.
First Look: Malla
Morris Esformes was inspired to create Malla after experiencing the power of functional medicine in his own life. Esformes dealt with intense anxiety, brain fog, and GI issues, and it wasn’t until he was functionally treated that his symptoms were at ease. His partner had the same success with functional medicine.
Though treatment was effective, Esformes saw an accessibility gap in the practice, and wanted to do something about it.
“A single consultation cost $800, and that was before lab tests, follow-up visits, supplements, and diet and lifestyle changes,” Esformes said. “That’s when I knew there had to be a better way. We shouldn’t have to deplete our savings to feel our best. And we shouldn’t be left in the dark when navigating our health.”
What is functional medicine?
In a nutshell, functional medicine looks at the whole you to treat the root cause of your symptoms. According to Malla Lead Functional Practitioner, Tanya Mezher (MS, RDN, CDN), functional medicine practitioners aim to get a picture of your health by looking at a range of factors, from genes, environment, and life events, to nutrition, lifestyle, stress, and social systems.
“Instead of simply treating symptoms, practitioners seek to address and identify underlying causes of conditions or disease,” Mezher said. “This approach recognizes that there can be many causes that contribute to a condition, and likewise, one cause that can contribute to many conditions.”
But, what's wrong with traditional medicine?
Traditional medicine often takes very few factors into consideration when treating patients, relies too heavily on pharmaceuticals, and isn’t realistically accessible for many. You’ve likely experienced a distant and dismissive doctor’s visit, like they just don’t get you – that’s just one pitfall of traditional medicine at work, according to Mezher and Esformes. Traditional medicine is also:
- Saturated and short-staffed. It takes too long to get access to the care people are seeking and need.
- Generally slow to evolve. Interventions and systems have stayed the same for decades, even as clinical research and technology advances.
- Too focused on solving symptoms in the short-term. It does not optimally support the ailing individual in achieving and maintaining health and preventing disease in the long-term.
- Not optimized to support practitioners. Most doctors that set out with all the highest intentions of healing and health end up burnt out and sick themselves. “Health is a deeply personal issue, and, because of the structure of our healthcare system, traditional medicine practitioners don’t get to take the time to really get to know their patients and support them emotionally,” Esformed said.
- Limited in scope. Traditional treatment views and treats diseases in silos, when they’re often manifestations of the same underlying causes and imbalances in the body. It doesn’t focus enough on lifestyle factors, like nutrition, sleep, stress, and exercise. “Even with the most patient-centric approach, traditional medicine tends to take a tunnel vision approach to one’s ailments, often thanks to the systems in place,” says Mezher. “Conventional care also often relies on pharmaceutical or more invasive interventions first — rather than as an optional tool or final resort to healing.”
60% of adults suffer from a chronic condition and 40% suffer from at least two. Obesity rates are up from 13% to 42% between 1960 to 2020, and are expected to hit 50% by 2030. 20+ million adults struggle with major depressive disorders each year. Close to 1 in 3 kids have pre-diabetes, whereas, just 15 years ago, it was 1 in 11. And that's just a handful of the ailments many face in their day-to-day lives.
“We’ve never spent more on healthcare and yet are sicker than ever,” Esformes said. “Our reactive, symptom-suppressing, 'pill for every ill' approach to health isn’t working and needs to change. Functional medicine has the power to reverse the U.S.’s health epidemic, and we’re making that approach accessible.”
Though there’s a lot to be said for being pro-functional medicine, it’s not recommended that you abandon tradition altogether. Traditional medicine practitioners can still provide beneficial support for acute issues or even chronic concerns, while functional medicine takes a whole-body approach to your health.
“Our care at Malla can (and often should) be complementary to the care that is already being received conventionally or alternatively,” Mezher said. “Where individuals may decide to depart is when their quest to healing actually seems harmful, or where they may feel like they can’t seem to find the care and support they are seeking conventionally.”
“Functional medicine still believes in the use of prescription medication, when appropriate — just usually not as a first line of defense,” Esformes added.
What Malla Does
- In-depth video sessions: Work with a functional medicine-trained practitioner in 1-on-1 live sessions.
- Unlimited messaging: Navigate healthy living in between sessions with your dedicated functional practitioner.
- Functional lab testing*: Access to specialty lab testing, including blood, urine, saliva, hair, and stool analysis. Functional lab testing gathers more data and can address all sorts of issues such as nutrient deficiencies, hormonal imbalances, food sensitivities, and gut health. “Functional lab tests are different from those provided in conventional care, as they tend to look at not only a broader range of factors but also a narrower optimal range of results,” Mezher said. “By gathering more data from these types of tests, members are able to have better insight into why they feel the way they do, and practitioners are better able to personalize an approach and plan of care.” *Lab test costs are not included in the membership cost.
- Personalized care plans & progress tracking: Receive customized health plans catered to your needs, and track your symptoms and progress over time.
- Community discounts & other perks: Enjoy a 20% discount on Malla products, 10% off on their Fullscript dispensary, supplements, and access to community events.
“Although functional practitioners tend to take a “food as medicine” and food-first approach, we also recognize there is often a time and place for supplements,” Mezher expressed. “Supplements can fill gaps in nutrition as well as support accelerated healing for various conditions and concerns. There are many reasons why supplements may be supportive but again, it comes down to a personalized approach and evaluation of an individual’s needs.”
“I think it’s difficult to make a blanket statement that functional medicine is more effective than traditional or conventional medicine, as it can be condition-dependent,” Esformes said. “ That said, there is evidence to suggest that specific lifestyle interventions can be just as if not more effective than medications in the treatment of certain chronic conditions. We believe functional medicine just helps folks find the best lifestyle-first interventions for them.”
Images via Malla