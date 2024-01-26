The Latest SNL Season 49 News
The world of late night TV came to a halt in May 2023 when the Writers Guild of America went on strike to demand fair wages from studios — and to protest unfair AI usage. After months of negotiations, as well as delays on Stranger Things 5 and Emily in Paris season 4, the long-awaited end of the writers' strike is finally here and Saturday Night Live is back! We can use a good laugh now more than ever, and the lighthearted pop culture commentary (as well as the more biting satire) Saturday Night Live offers is very, very welcome. Here's everything to know about SNL season 49, including all the SNL hosts, SNL guests, and a brand new SNL cast member. Keep checking back here for the latest news all season!
When is Ayo Edebiri hosting Saturday Night Live?
Ayo Edebiri attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. Image via Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment.
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is hosting SNL on February 3, with Jennifer Lopez as musical guest for the evening. Ayo's sense of humor is dry, witty, and sharp, which sounds perfect for Saturday Night Live! I'm personally hoping we see another installment of Lisa from Temecula because seeing Ayo Edebiri and Ego Nwodim would probably make me laugh until I cried!
Who is hosting Saturday Night Live?
Host Pete Davidson during Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 . Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC
Because Pete Davidson was supposed to host SNL in May, 2023 he was the first host for Saturday Night Live season 49! His October 14 appearance was his first time hosting the late night show, and we loved it! Here's the full list of SNL hosts and SNL guests for Saturday Night Live season 49. Check back here for each week's update:
- October 14: Host Pete Davidson and musical guest Ice Spice.
- October 21: Host and musical guest Bad Bunny.
- October 28: Host Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters.
- November 11: Host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest Boygenius.
- November 18: Host Jason Momoa and musical guest Tate McRae.
- December 2: Host Emma Stone and musical guest Noah Kahan.
- December 9: Host Adam Driver and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.
- December 16: Host Kate McKinnon and musical guest Billie Eilish.
- January 20: Host Jacob Elordi and musical guest Renée Rapp.
- January 27: Host Dakota Johnson and musical guest Justin Timberlake.
- February 3: Host Ayo Edebiri and musical guest Jennifer Lopez.
Who is the new cast of SNL Season 49?
Anchor Colin Jost, anchor Michael Che and Molly Kearney during Weekend Update on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
While no SNL season 49 cast members are leaving the show, NBC did add a new face to the cast: comedian Chloe Troast, who's based in New York City. In addition to Troast, the other featured cast members are Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.
The main Saturday Night Live cast members include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman.
Who is leaving SNL Season 49?
SNL Dinner and Party. Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/NBCUniversal
There are no cast departures for Saturday Night Live this season. After long-time SNL cast members like Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Chris Redd recently left, we're glad that we won't have to say goodbye to anyone else for a bit.
How can I watch SNL season 49?
(L-R) Musical guest Ice Spice, host Pete Davidson, and Kenan Thompson during Promos in Studio 8H on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC
Saturday Night Live premieres every Saturday at 11:30pm EST, but you can also stream new episodes on Peacock!
How to get Saturday Night Live tickets in 2024?
Host Quinta Brunson during the Monologue on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
Unfortunately the Saturday Night Live season 49 lottery is closed (it'll open back up next summer!), but you do have the opportunity to do the SNL standby line. The link to apply for standby tickets opens at 10am the Thursday before a show. All you have to do is make a standby reservation for either the rehearsal or live show, and if you get approved, arrive at the 49th Street NBC Studios Marquee between 6pm and 7pm the Friday before a show. Standby cards will be handed out at 12:01am the Saturday morning of a show. You can read the full instructions here. Just make sure your entire party is with you, and good luck!
What episode of SNL is Jacob Elordi hosting?
Host Jacob Elordi, musical guest Renée Rapp, and surprise guests Rachel McAdams and Megan Thee Stallion on Saturday, January 20, 2024. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
Jacob Elordi hosted SNL season 49 on January 20, 2024. The episode featured Mean Girls actress Renée Rapp as the musical guest but there were also two surprise additions to the SNL cast that night! Both Megan Thee Stallion, who joins Renée on the Mean Girls song "It's Not My Fault" and Rachel McAdams, who played Regina George in the original movie, showed up to the show as well.
How many times has Billie Eilish been on SNL?
Host and musical guest Billie Eilish during the Monologue on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
December 16, 2023 was Billie Eilish's third time at SNL. She hosted in 2019, and then was the host and the musical guest in 2021. This time around, she was joined by host Kate McKinnon, who's both an SNL and a Barbie alum. We were ready for an all-out Barbie extravaganza — and they didn't disappoint.
When was Travis Kelce on SNL?
Host Travis Kelce during the Monologue on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
Travis Kelce's most recent SNL appearance came on October 14, at the end of a skit about his recent relationship with popstar Taylor Swift. Watch the skit (and Travis Kelce's cameo) here!
When was Taylor Swift on SNL?
Taylor Swift during "All Too Well: The Short Film," which was released with Red (Taylor's Version).
Image via Taylor Swift/Universal Pictures
Taylor Swift just made a surprise appearance on SNL season 49 on October 14, to introduce musical guest Ice Spice. Taylor Swift also served as the musical guest on SNL in November 2021 ahead of her Red (Taylor's Version) release.
When did Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere?
(L-R) Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernández, Host Ana De Armas, Mikey Day, Musical guest Karol G, Chloe Fineman, and Michael Longfellow during the Goodnights & Credits on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Photo by: Will Heath/NBC
Saturday Night Live season 49 premiered on October 13! We've seen some amazing sketches, musical performances, and very special guests so far. The final episode of SNL season 48 aired on April 15 with Ana de Armas as host and performances from Karol G.
Check back here for the latest news on SNL season 49!
