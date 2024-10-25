The 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 14 Trailer Has Me Scared Kyle Richards Could Walk Away For Good
Last season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we all speculated that Kyle Richards swapped one Mo for another given her separation from Mauricio Umansky and budding friendship with Morgan Wade. While Richards was tight lipped throughout each episode, we learned a lot more from Buying Beverly Hills and tabloids alike, featuring more definitive timelines and theories about what was really going on at home with the Richards-Umansky family. Now, with Mauricio reportedly fully moved out and Morgan allegedly out of the picture, what's left for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14? The first look just dropped, and there's a LOT to unpack. Here's a breakdown of everything we know, from returning cast members, remaining couples, and more.
Watch The 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' First Look Here!
Okay, first of all: WOW. In 14 seasons, we've seen a lot of drama — but this is really getting more explosive than we've seen in a while. From the jump, it's clear the women are NOT in a good headspace across the board. From Kyle and Dorit to Sutton and Erika, it's a lot of mess. Here are all the things we noticed:
- We're getting a group trip to St. Lucia — yay! However, as we all know, group trips are where the drama really amps up. I hope these women are able to soak up the sun and enjoy themselves before things start to implode.
- Everyone looks SO good!
- KATHY IS BACK!!!!
- Did Erika and Garcelle kiss?! I need to know more about this, especially after all the talk about hooking up with women last season.
- When Sutton said, "Beverly Hills is the place that marriages come to die," I felt that. I hope these women are able to heal their hearts soon!
- I truly hate to see the girls fighting — and I'm so desperate to know what was the straw that broke the camel's back in this increasingly tense friendship. We saw tensions start to boil last year, but everything feels like it's next level. Obviously, there are plenty of rumors about Dorit and Mauricio (yikes), but now it seems like Kyle's texting PK throughout all this? This web must be named Rapunzel because it's TANGLED.
- Kyle stormed out in her robe, saying "I'm done." After all these years on the show, could she actually be DONE done?!
- Lastly...where is Lisa Vanderpump when you need her?!
Who's returning to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for season 14?
After lots (and LOTS) of rumors over the last year, we have a confirmed cast list! Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, and Sutton Stracke are all officially returning for season 14! But that doesn't mean there wasn't drama to get to this point. Let's break it down.
First up is Dorit Kemsley. Dorit's been on the show a while now, gabbing and girling with Kyle Richard throughout the latter half of the show's history — but there's been a wrench in that relationship ever since Kyle befriended Morgan Wade. And now, The Daily Mail exclusively reported that Dorit may even get demoted to "friend of the show" after not being fully truthful about the state of her relationship with husband PK Kemsley — more on that in a moment. Kyle Richards "dismissed" these reports, but we'll have to see about that. Fingers crossed she and Kyle can mend things...but at least it seems like she and the producers are on good terms???
Next, we've gotta address Anne Marie Wiley. Anne Marie was let go from the show after just one season — where we can't help but giggle at the journey from calling herself a literal doctor to finally addressing that she's actually a nurse — and is allegedly okay with it. She told Peoplethat she's "in a great space" since then, so...good for you, girl! Just maybe don't obsess over someone's esophagus in your next foray into the film and TV world.
A regular for the last three season, Crystal Kung Minkoff is also not returning to the RHOBH world, according to Deadline. She noted on Instagram how heavy it was to carry "the weight" of being the first — and only — Asian American woman to join the RHOBH cast. Her presence and thoughtful opinions will definitely be missed!
Kyle Richards previously announced on her Amazon Live earlier this that she's all set to return for season 14 — which is super funny since there wasn't an official announcement yet. She explained that even though the last year of filming was tough given the state of her marriage, she's ready to return to the show and have some fun. While she and Mauricio are still in the middle of their split, she anticipates he'll make some appearances on the show still. She said, “I’m sure he will [appear this season] because, you know, he is obviously family."
Other familiar faces we'll see as friends of the show? Kathy Hilton's returning, and we'll also get some appearances by Camille Grammar and Faye Resnick.
A person we don't think will ever return as a main cast member, friend, or otherwise? Miss upside down jacket herself, Denise Richards. 🤭
Will any new cast members join "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14?
Apparently Melanie Griffith, known for starring in projects like Working Girl, is joining the RHOBH crew for season 14, according to In Touch Weekly! She's a long-time friend to Kyle Richards, and I think that'll add a great dynamic...especially given how rocky things got between Kyle and Dorit last year. The girl needs friends now more than ever!
One of the sillier rumored cast situations is that Chelsea Handler was joining the show. The hilarious comedian quickly shut that down, however.
We DO have two new confirmed cast members, though! Bozoma Saint John joins as a full-time cast member. She's EXTREMELY accomplished, with a resumé that includes Global CMO of Netflix, CBO of Uber, and much more. We can't wait to see the stylish, boss babe energy she adds to the group!
Jennifer Tilly will be a friend of the show, coming in as Sutton's BFF. The Academy Award-nominated actress starred in films like Bullets Over Broadway!, Liar Liar, and Chucky! Oh, and apparently she's a professional poker player?! We know her game face will come in handy with this group...
Who's still a couple on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" right now?
That's a very, very good question! Kyle and Mauricio are definitely broken up, and seemingly for good. The only other remaining couple was Dorit and PK, but that's all changing quickly. In April, The Daily Mailreported that PK's living in the Beverly Hills Hotel at the moment. Now, Dorit officially posted an update about their relationship on Instagram. It says:
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together. To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK"
Comments poured in from fans and fellow housewives alike. Lisa Rinna commented, "I love you ❤️," followed by Kathy Hilton and Anne Marie Wiley's prayer hands and heart emojis. While this doesn't necessarily spell out divorce, it doesn't look great for the longtime couple. All in all, I'm hoping for a healthy outcome for the whole family!
When will "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 14 air?
There's no set air date for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, but I'd have to guess that we'll see these ladies (and whoever else joins them) by sometime in 2025.
