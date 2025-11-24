7 Iconic Things To Watch On Thanksgiving Day In 2025!

Thanksgiving is one of America’s most popular holidays, and it’s easy to understand why. Aside from reflecting on what you’re thankful for and showing gratitude to those around you, it’s also the one day a year when it’s socially acceptable to pig out on comfort meals and laze around with friends and family for hours on end.

But obviously, while you’re in a food coma on the couch this year, you’re going to need something to watch on TV! Whether you like to tune into iconic annual events, like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, watch a good old-fashioned football game with your siblings, or just cook to the comforting background noise of a nostalgic movie, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you can watch on Thanksgiving Day to infuse even more holiday spirit into your home.

NBCU The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade As a child, I remember waking up at the crack of dawn on Thanksgiving Day. You’d think that Santa was coming, but no, I was just looking forward to the classic parade. Taking place in New York City, it features anything you could ask for (adults and kids included). There are fun floats and character balloons, performances by celebs, dance acts by the Radio City Rockettes, and, obviously, a Santa Claus sighting on his sleigh! This year, you can tune into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and Peacock. On those platforms, the event will be broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones!

Bill McCay/NBC The National Dog Show Pet parents are grateful for their furry friends every single day of the year, but that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to watch other pups compete in The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving. This year, close to 2,000 dogs across 190 breeds will be participating in the event, which takes place on Saturday, November 15, and Sunday, November 16, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. The competition, presented by Purina, will then be taped and broadcast nationwide by NBC on Thanksgiving! You can tune in from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and get two full hours of doggy adorableness while chilling out or prepping for dinner.

NFL+ Thanksgiving NFL Games For countless households across the country, it’s simply not Thanksgiving without a football game playing on the TV. Is there anything better than chowing down on turkey and mashed potatoes while debating players and penalties with your rival-team relatives? I rest my case. Thankfully, there are three good games to look forward to this holiday, too. Starting off at 1:00 p.m. EST, the Green Bay Packers will be taking on the Detroit Lions. The first game of the day can be watched or streamed on Fox and Tubi. Then, at 4:30 p.m. EST, the Kansas City Chiefs will go head-to-head with the Dallas Cowboys on CBS. Finally, the coveted 8:20 p.m. EST slot is set to broadcast on NBC, with what’s sure to be an intense game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens.

CBS/Apple TV Thanksgiving Movies Last but not least, movies are a go-to form of entertainment for a reason. They help us step into other worlds and immerse us in the practically palpable holiday spirit. I personally love to throw on a classic film while baking pies the night before Thanksgiving. But you might enjoy catching a morning showing before the holiday chaos ensues (or after you’re exhausted from hosting the big dinner). Either way, there are a few solid Thanksgiving movies available for streaming this year. Of course, we must start with A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. This 1973 animation follows Snoopy as he sets out to cook his own Thanksgiving feast with the help of his friends. It’s available for streaming anytime on AppleTV+.

Fox Searchlight Pictures Next up is Mistress America, a 2015 comedy-drama that, fair warning, is rated R. So, you probably shouldn’t watch it with kiddos around. Starring Greta Gerwig and Lola Kirke, the film centers on a college freshman who’s alone on Thanksgiving until she gets wrapped up in the wacky schemes of her soon-to-be stepsister. You can stream this hilarious movie on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime, AppleTV+, and YouTube.

Relativity Media For a more new-age family-friendly option, you should definitely check out Free Birds. Released in 2013, this PG-rated comedy is about two turkeys who find a time machine and travel to the past in hopes of removing their species from the traditional Thanksgiving menu. The animation features the voices of legendary actors Jimmy Hayward, Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, and Amy Poehler, just to name a few. It can be streamed on Hulu, Amazon Prime, AppleTV+, Paramount+, YouTube, and Tubi.

Fox 2000 Pictures Last but certainly not least, I’d argue that no one is a stranger to family drama during the holidays. So, you can find a bit of relatability and comfort in Soul Food, the 1997 film starring Vanessa Williams, Nia Long, and Vivica A. Fox. After the sisters’ mother falls into a coma, their family tries to rally amidst her absence to keep up their Sunday family dinner tradition. Soul Food is available for streaming on Amazon Prime, AppleTV+, Peacock, and Tubi.

