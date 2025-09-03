Um, This OG 'Narnia' Cast Member Just Got "Totally Honest" About Greta Gerwig's Netflix Movie

Greta Gerwig isn't only changing the movie game with films like Barbie, she's changing how we're able to watch them. Because while Netflix has the rights to her upcoming Narnia films, they announced that the new movie is coming to the big screen — and confirmed its release date. And as a movie theater gal, I have tears in my eyes just thinking about it. So grab your gorgeous gowns, capes, and crowns, because we're going back through the wardrobe.

Here’s what we know about Greta Gerwig’s Narnia release date, and its theatrical release.

What has the original Narnia cast said about the movies? Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media William Moseley, who played Peter Pevensie in the original Disney movies, revealed he doesn't expect to make a cameo in the films ("I’m not part of that world anymore, which sometimes makes me sad because I love the world of Narnia and becoming a part of it," he told Bleeding Cool). But the actor recently opened up about the new films. "To be totally honest, we know very little about the new Narnia that's going to be made," he said at Clouds Con. "I just hope that we get a chance to go to the set because I'm sure the sets will somehow be similar. You know, you have to still have a wardrobe, you have to have a snowy world. You still have to have a battle scene or whatever it is — you still have to have Narnia." "I would like to go to the set and just see it, what they create from their imagination," he continued. "There were parts of the film that were green screen, so we didn't even know what we were looking at. And that was our director's vision, which we saw after. So every time, every part of Narnia really is a new exploration, is a new vision, something new, and we just kind of walk through the water and follow."

Where can I watch the new Narnia movies? Walt Disney Pictures/Walden Media Narnia will be released in theaters on November 26, 2026 and will start streaming on Netflix December 25, 2026. This is literally the perfect time to watch this movie with your friends and family because Narnia is the ultimate cozy holiday watch! While Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia adaptation is coming to Netflix on Christmas Day, Variety confirms it'll open in theaters for the two weeks before it hits the streamer. And not only is it coming to theaters, it's coming to IMAX! That means we'll all be able to experience the magic on the best screens possible — and escape the real world for a little while. An IMAX release is definitely not normal for Netflix, and it shows just how powerful Greta (and her movies) are. I have no doubt releasing it in theaters is the best move, and according to a source for the LA Times, the movie will come to 1,000 to 1,800 screens across the country. I'll be the one in full costume.

Where is The Magician's Nephew filming? Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Yes, the movie is currently in production in London! The first leaks show off some of the cast...and tease that the movie could actually be taking place in the 1950s instead of early 1900s.

What is The Magician's Nephew about? The Chronicles of Narnia Amazon The Magician's Nephew serves as a prequel to The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe. The story follows Digory (who grows up to be the Professor!) and Polly, who end up bringing a witch back into our world from another land — then find themselves at the creation of Narnia.

Who's in The Magician's Nephew cast? Aliah Anderson/Getty Images We don't have many official Narnia cast announcements yet, but stay tuned for updates! I've still got my fingers crossed that Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet make an appearance — especially after Timothée showed up to the Golden Globes wearing his scarf in a very Tumnus manner. And after Joseph Quinn evaded a Narnia question in a Gladiator II interview, I'm wondering whether we'll see him in one of Greta's movies too! So far, The Magician's Nephew cast includes: Emma Mackey as Jadis

as Jadis Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke

as Mabel Kirke David McKenna

Beatrice Campbell

Are you excited that The Chronicles of Narnia is coming back to the big screen? It's like I'm reliving the best days of my childhood! Here are 10 Most-Anticipated Book-To-Film Adaptations We Can't Wait To See In 2025 for all you other book & movie lovers out there.

This post has been updated.