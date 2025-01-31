Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Have Had "Separate Homes For Years" — But Are "Still Together"

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith shocked fans when their "perfect" marriage seemed to implode in 2020 following the revelation the latter was involved in an "entanglement" with R&B singer August Alsina (via New York Post). Alsina alleged he'd had a permissive conversation with Will Smith that led to his fling with Jada Pinkett Smith: "I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership…he gave me his blessing."

This, along with candid revelations on Pinkett-Smith's former showRed Table Talk, made fans believe she was the cause for her marriage's demise, but both her and Will Smith's memoirs revealed a closer look behind their celebrity facades. Not only did Jada seem to sacrifice a lot, but Will Smith made it clear he's not the saint people think he is.

Their marriage may be unconventional, but they're making it work despite new reports they're no longer living together (gasp).

Here's the latest juicy details about Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage status.

How long have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith been living apart? Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images We shouldn't be surprised that Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith aren't under the same roof, but it's still startling. According to PEOPLE, even though they “are still together,” the couple "have had separate homes for years."

Do they plan to get divorced in the future? This is where things get confusing because Will and Jada have been separated since 2016. When the latter dropped this bombshell news last year on the Today show, fans weren't sure they could trust the couple's public images anymore. It didn't help that they're against divorcing each other either. As of now, People's source saidthe couple are doing what works for them. "Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties."

What have they said about their marriage in the past? David Livingston/Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith appeared on an episode of the PRETTYSMARTpodcast last year where she revealed more about her and Will's marriage. "Marriage is not a fairy tale. It's not. It's devastating and I fought, and I screamed, and I scratched for a long time," she said before adding, "As much as Will and I have tried to get away from each other, it's not happening." Will Smith also offered his own thoughts about their marriage last year by saying, "When you’ve been with someone for more than half your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in,” he said (via Variety). He also said it doesn't take much to "lose your sensitivity" to "hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

How long have Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith been married? Will and Jada have been married for almost 28 years after tying the knot in 1997 (via Brides). That's almost 3 decades of intertwined lives so we understand why they're not 100 percent willing to turn their backs on each other. Only time will tell if they decide if their marriage is truly worth saving or if it's time to call it quits.

