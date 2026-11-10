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Heat things up this winter with these romances!

9 Cozy Winter Romance Movies (That Aren't About Christmas)

Winter Romance Movies 2025
Focus Features, Netflix
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 10, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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As fun as the holidays can be, they can also be a little over the top, especially when you’ve already binged all your favorite Christmas movies. Once I get to the place of Christmas overwhelm, I typically turn to my favorite cozy films that aren’t related to Christmas. So get ready to bundle up in your favorite throw blanket while binge-watching these cozy winter romance films!

Scroll to see all the coziest winter romance movies to curl up with right now!

Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones's Diary

Miramax

Bridget Jones’s Diary

This will never not be my ultimate comfort movie. While most romcom leads have the perfect, airbrushed lives, Bridget, on the other hand, is always handed the short end of the stick. This feels like a refreshing change of pace for audiences (like me!) who can relate. That is, of course, until her brooding Mr. Darcy comes in to steal her away, of course.

Haley Lu Richardson in Love At First Sight

Netflix

Love At First Sight

I absolutely adore this cozy little winter film, about two people who fall in love on an airplane despite never intending to cross paths. It has a bit of a Before Sunrise vibe, so if you’re a sucker for chance encounter romances, you’ll love Love at First Sight.

Keira Knightley in Anna Karenina

Focus Features

Anna Karenina

You definitely don’t want to skip out on this gorgeous adaptation of Leo Tolstoy’s legendary novel, Anna Karenina, starring Keira Knightley. The breathtaking performances and stunning winter backdrop will have you in awe from start to finish.

Reese Witherspoon in Just Like Heaven

DreamWorks Pictures

Just Like Heaven

Two of the 2000s' favorite stars, Reese Witherspoon and Mark Ruffalo, come together for this romantic comedy with a bit of a Ghost vibe. David finds himself falling for a ghost haunting his new apartment, and unsurprisingly, Witherspoon and Ruffalo have some amazing chemistry.

Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally

Twentieth Century Fox

When Harry Met Sally

Who could pass up on When Harry Met Sally, directed by the one and only Rob Reiner? To honor his legacy and work, be sure to re-watch this classic friends-to-lovers romance, which singlehandedly took the romcom genre to a whole new level.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves in The Lakehouse

Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Lake House

It’s hard not to fall in love with this cozy wintertime romance starring the one and only Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock! The pair have a bit of a thing for playing lovers, as we previously saw in 1994’s Speed.

Zachary Levi and Alexis Bledel in Remember Sunday

Hallmark

Remember Sunday

Here’s a lovely romantic movie set in wintertime, starring Alexis Bledel and Zachary Levi. I love the quirky storyline and cozy winter backdrop, making it the perfect film to stream for the season.

ice princess

Walt Disney Studios

Ice Princess

Ice Princess, starring the late Michelle Trachtenberg, is the perfect winter film that’s unrelated to the holidays. It had every young girl dreaming of being a figure skater and convinced that all they needed was to understand some math equations to accomplish their dreams. There’s also a sweet love story that makes the movie even more appealing.

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in Sleepless in Seattle

TriStar Pictures

Sleepless In Seattle

A few years after Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally, he reconnected with Meg Ryan, this time as a costar in Nora Ephron’s Sleepless in Seattle. With Tom Hanks as the main love interest (before they starred in You've Got Mail), it’s impossible not to fall in love with this romcom.

Which film will you be cozying up with first? I have my mug of hot cocoa ready, and I’m all set to start my binge-watch!

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This post has been updated.

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