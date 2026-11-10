The 8 Best Christmas Romance Movies You Can Watch In 2026

Christmas romance movies are my number one guilty pleasure. I’ll binge these movies mid-July in the sweltering heat just to feel something, and I’m not ashamed to admit it! If you’re hoping to cozy up this holiday season with a cup of hot cocoa and a feel-good Christmas movie, you’re in good company. Here are the absolute best romantic comedies that embody the holiday spirit. Trust me, you don’t want to miss out on these.

Keep reading for Brit + Co's top 8 Christmas romance movies.

Last Christmas Universal Pictures Hot take, but you haven’t even experienced Christmas until you’ve watched this iconic movie starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. I realize how much of a bold statement this is, but I said what I said. Plus, the backdrop of central London during the most wonderful time of the year is the sole definition of magical, even if the ending is quite sad.

Love, Actually Universal Studios Home Entertainment It would be a crime to make this list without including Love, Actually. While the internet has long been divided over whether this is a cinematic classic or an overly sentimental mess, I, for one, happily watch it every year. Do I cry at the end? Every time. Doesn’t even matter that I practically have the entire script memorized; I still get hit with the feels each time I watch, without a single solitary exception.

Love Hard Netflix It’s rare that a Christmas movie has me on the edge of my seat, but Love Hard manages to do so the entire way through. As much as I adore the Christmas film genre, it’s extremely guilty of having the most formulaic, predictable storylines possible. But Love Hard is the exception, and I’m grateful for it. The whole time I watched, I had no idea what to expect, and that’s precisely why I loved it so much. High-stakes drama all around! I’m obsessed.

​Falling For Christmas Netflix Could this potentially be the coziest movie of all time? I just want to put on a pair of fuzzy socks, curl up with my eggnog, and watch this film on repeat. Plus, who hasn’t loved watching Lindsay Lohan’s return to acting?

​The Holiday Sony Pictures Oh, The Holiday. It’ll never be Christmastime without streaming you. In fact, if I were president, I’d make it a law that you must stream this movie during the holiday season, or you’ll be fined. I know there’s a big debate over which is better for the holidays, a cozy English cottage or a Californian mansion. I’ll always argue that spending the holidays cuddling with Jude Law is the correct choice.

​Something From Tiffany’s Prime Video Sure, Something From Tiffany's has a Hallmark vibe to it, but what's wrong with that! This Zoey Deutch-led romcom from 2022 is perfect if you've already run through all the classics and are looking for something fresh.

Happiest Season Sony Pictures This LGBTQ+ rom-com features one of the best ensemble casts I’ve ever seen in a single setting. Like, who in their right mind would skip over a movie starring Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Aubrey Plaza, and Alison Brie? It’s just a goldmine of my kind of people.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas Netflix This hilarious Netflix rom-com starring Alicia Silverstone had me bursting with laughter the whole way through. It’s the ultimate second-chance romance story, and it’s paved the way as my newest Christmas comfort movie.

Which Christmas romance movie will you be streaming next? Tag us on Instagram!

This post has been updated.