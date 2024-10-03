8 New Romance Movies That Will Make You Believe In Love Again
Joker: Folie à Deux - Coming to Theaters October 4, 2024
Warner Bros. Pictures
Joker: Folie à Deux stars Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Brendan Gleeson, and Steve Coogan.
We Live in Time - Coming to Theaters October 11, 2024
A24
We Live in Time features a talented ensemble cast, including Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Marama Corlett, Nikhil Parmar, Aoife Hinds, and Adam James.
Lonely Planet - Premiering on Netflix October 11, 2024
Hilary Bronwyn Gale/Netflix
Aside from Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth, Netflix’s Lonely Planet is set to star Diana Silvers, Rachida Brakni, Ben Youcef, and Adriano Giannini.
Bonus Track - Coming to Theaters October 11, 2024
Vertigo Releasing
Bonus Track stars Samuel Paul Small, Joe Anders, Alison Sudol, Ellie Kendrick, Ray Panthaki, Susan Wokoma, and Josh O'Connor.
Chosen Family - Coming to Theaters October 11, 2024
Brainstorm Media
Chosen Family stars Heather Graham, Julia Stiles, Andrea Savage, Thomas Lennon, John Brotherton, and Michael Gross.
Anora - Coming to Theaters October 18, 2024
Neon
Anora stars Mikey Madison, Mark Eidelstein, Yura Borisov, Ivy Wolk, Darya Ekamasova, Lindsey Normington, and Karren Karagulian
Your Monster - Coming to Theaters on October 25, 2024
Will Stone/Vertical Entertainment
Your Monster will be released in theaters on October 25, 2024, and will star Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Edmund Donovan, Meghann Fahy, Kimiko Glenn, and Scott Michael Foster.
Our Little Secret - Premiering on Netflix on November 27, 2024
Scott Everett White/Netflix
Alongside Lindsay Lohan, Our Little Secret is set to star Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Kristin Chenoweth, Dan Bucatinsky, Katie Baker, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos, and Brian Unger.
