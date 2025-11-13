It’s Glow Season! 5 Ways To Feel Healthy + Confident

It’s officially glow season, and time to bring your best self into the holidays. But between parties, family visits, and the end-of-year mental load, it’s easy to lose sight of your own well-being. That’s where a little self-care comes in. From body, hair, skin, and mood, we have tips for staying grounded, glowing, and confident this holiday season — with expert-backed support through Hers .

From healthy weight and mental health to hair and skin care, Hers offers access to personalized, 100% online support from licensed providers to help you feel your best inside and out.

Hers makes getting expert-backed health and wellness support so simple — no waiting rooms, no awkward conversations, just real online care from licensed providers. Here’s how it works: Step 1: Take The Assessment Answer a few questions about your goals, health history, and lifestyle in a quick, confidential online assessment . (I took the weight loss assessment and it only took me about 5 mins!) Step 2: Provider Review A licensed medical provider reviews your responses and determines the best treatment options for you — all online, no appointment required. Step 3: Personalized Plan If a provider determines it’s right for you, you’ll receive a personalized treatment plan tailored to your needs and goals, whether that’s managing your weight, regrowing your hair, improving your skin, or supporting your mental health. Step 4: Delivered to Your Door If approved, your prescription is discreetly shipped straight to you (usually within 3–5 business days). Refills are automatic and can be adjusted anytime. Step 5: Ongoing Support Your care doesn’t stop at delivery. Get unlimited provider check-ins, message support, easy refills, and full access to the Hers app, so you can track progress and stay on top of your health journey. Scroll for 5 Ways To Feel Healthy + Confident This Season!

Shutterstock 1. Redefine “Healthy” Real health isn’t about chasing an ideal; it’s about energy, balance and feeling good in your body. Get moving for at least 30 minutes a day, plan your meals ahead, and if you need extra support, Hers has your back. Doctor-backed prescription weight loss programs through them* — including access to GLP-1 treatments like semaglutide — are personalized to you, never one-size-fits-all. Think of it as your 2026 reset with progress tracking and healthy protein-packed recipes to help you feel good, not pressured. Glow tip: Consider movement as me-time. Pair your plan with a routine you actually enjoy, like a morning walk before work or a quick yoga flow at your bedside. You’ll be amazed by the difference you feel! Consider movement as me-time. Pair your plan with a routine you actually enjoy, like a morning walk before work or a quick yoga flow at your bedside. You’ll be amazed by the difference you feel!

Shutterstock 2. Fuller Hair, Fuller Confidence Hair loss can happen for so many reasons — stress, postpartum changes, hormones, or just genetics — and it’s completely normal. Hers offers access to dermatologist-backed treatments (like minoxidil-based topicals and oral options) that are clinically proven to help regrow hair in 3 to 6 months** and strengthen strands for thicker, fuller hair. You’ll see visible results by spring! Take the free hair quiz now! Glow tip: Pair your treatment with a gentle scalp massage while you binge your favorite holiday rom-com, and swap that cotton pillowcase for silk. It’s a small switch that feels seriously soothing. Pair your treatment with a gentle scalp massage while you binge your favorite holiday rom-com, and swap that cotton pillowcase for silk. It’s a small switch that feels seriously soothing.

3. Glowy Skin All Winter Long Between chilly winds and indoor heat, your winter skin needs major moisture. Hydration is your superpower: gentle cleansers, nourishing serums, and plenty of water. Customized skincare formulas through Hers target breakouts, wrinkles, dark spots and more with dermatologist-prescribed ingredients, so your glow stays strong through all the Champagne toasts. Glow tip: Layer a hydrating serum under your moisturizer before applying foundation for that “lit-from-within” look. And don’t forget the sunscreen, even in winter! Layer a hydrating serum under your moisturizer before applying foundation for that “lit-from-within” look. And don’t forget the sunscreen, even in winter!

Shutterstock 4. Protect Your Peace & Energy Even the happiest holidays can feel like a lot. Between family gatherings, social plans, and endless to-do lists, your wellbeing deserves some backup. Hers offers support with access to FDA-approved treatments for anxiety and depression , prescribed through trusted, board-licensed providers.*** You’ll get a personalized plan with the right medication, the right dose, and the right care to help you feel more like yourself again. The best part? It’s all 100% online — no office visits or insurance required. Just ongoing support with check-ins, adjustments, and messaging when you need it. Glow tip: Block off a “no-plans” night to reset. Light a candle, put your phone on do-not-disturb, and give your mind the same care you give your skincare. Block off a “no-plans” night to reset. Light a candle, put your phone on do-not-disturb, and give your mind the same care you give your skincare.