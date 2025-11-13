Your holiday reset for body, hair, skin, and mood.
It’s Glow Season! 5 Ways To Feel Healthy + Confident
It’s officially glow season, and time to bring your best self into the holidays. But between parties, family visits, and the end-of-year mental load, it’s easy to lose sight of your own well-being. That’s where a little self-care comes in. From body, hair, skin, and mood, we have tips for staying grounded, glowing, and confident this holiday season — with expert-backed support through Hers.
From healthy weight and mental health to hair and skin care, Hers offers access to personalized, 100% online support from licensed providers to help you feel your best inside and out.
Hers makes getting expert-backed health and wellness support so simple — no waiting rooms, no awkward conversations, just real online care from licensed providers. Here’s how it works:
Step 1: Take The Assessment
Answer a few questions about your goals, health history, and lifestyle in a quick, confidential online assessment. (I took the weight loss assessment and it only took me about 5 mins!)
Step 2: Provider Review
A licensed medical provider reviews your responses and determines the best treatment options for you — all online, no appointment required.
Step 3: Personalized Plan
If a provider determines it’s right for you, you’ll receive a personalized treatment plan tailored to your needs and goals, whether that’s managing your weight, regrowing your hair, improving your skin, or supporting your mental health.
Step 4: Delivered to Your Door
If approved, your prescription is discreetly shipped straight to you (usually within 3–5 business days). Refills are automatic and can be adjusted anytime.
Step 5: Ongoing Support
Your care doesn’t stop at delivery. Get unlimited provider check-ins, message support, easy refills, and full access to the Hers app, so you can track progress and stay on top of your health journey.
1. Redefine “Healthy”
Real health isn’t about chasing an ideal; it’s about energy, balance and feeling good in your body. Get moving for at least 30 minutes a day, plan your meals ahead, and if you need extra support, Hers has your back. Doctor-backed prescription weight loss programs through them* — including access to GLP-1 treatments like semaglutide — are personalized to you, never one-size-fits-all. Think of it as your 2026 reset with progress tracking and healthy protein-packed recipes to help you feel good, not pressured.Glow tip: Consider movement as me-time. Pair your plan with a routine you actually enjoy, like a morning walk before work or a quick yoga flow at your bedside. You’ll be amazed by the difference you feel!
2. Fuller Hair, Fuller Confidence
Hair loss can happen for so many reasons — stress, postpartum changes, hormones, or just genetics — and it’s completely normal. Hers offers access to dermatologist-backed treatments (like minoxidil-based topicals and oral options) that are clinically proven to help regrow hair in 3 to 6 months** and strengthen strands for thicker, fuller hair. You’ll see visible results by spring!
3. Glowy Skin All Winter Long
Between chilly winds and indoor heat, your winter skin needs major moisture. Hydration is your superpower: gentle cleansers, nourishing serums, and plenty of water. Customized skincare formulas through Hers target breakouts, wrinkles, dark spots and more with dermatologist-prescribed ingredients, so your glow stays strong through all the Champagne toasts.Glow tip: Layer a hydrating serum under your moisturizer before applying foundation for that “lit-from-within” look. And don’t forget the sunscreen, even in winter!
4. Protect Your Peace & Energy
Even the happiest holidays can feel like a lot. Between family gatherings, social plans, and endless to-do lists, your wellbeing deserves some backup. Hers offers support with access to FDA-approved treatments for anxiety and depression, prescribed through trusted, board-licensed providers.*** You’ll get a personalized plan with the right medication, the right dose, and the right care to help you feel more like yourself again. The best part? It’s all 100% online — no office visits or insurance required. Just ongoing support with check-ins, adjustments, and messaging when you need it.Glow tip: Block off a “no-plans” night to reset. Light a candle, put your phone on do-not-disturb, and give your mind the same care you give your skincare.
5. Glow Your Way Into The New Year
Confidence doesn’t come from changing who you are; it’s from caring for who you already are. Whether it’s your hair, skin, body, or mental health, Hers offers access to simple, science-backed support for every part of your wellness journey. Discover your personalized plan at forhers.com, and start your healthy, confident season today!
*Compounded drug products are not approved or evaluated for safety, effectiveness, or quality by the FDA. Prescription required.
Not available in all 50 states. Weight Loss by Hers is a holistic program that includes nutrition support, technological tools, and medications prescribed based on what your provider determines is medically appropriate and necessary for you. See website for full details, important safety information, and restrictions, including online provider consultation requirements..
**Results vary. Based on studies of topical and oral minoxidil.
*** Prescription products require an online consultation with a healthcare provider who will determine if a prescription is appropriate. Restrictions apply. See website for full details and important safety information.