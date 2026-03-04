'Y: Marshals' Cast: Every 'Yellowstone' Star Returning For The Spinoff After That Surprise Death

Y: Marshals, Taylor Sheridan's new Yellowstone spinoff, opened with a pretty surprising update for fans: Monica Long Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) had died, leaving Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and their son on their own. This was definitely not the cast shake up I was expecting from the new show, and it's left a lot of fans feeling a lot of different emotions.

"[Kayce] and Monica was the only real functional relationship in the Yellowstone series. They communicated and sometimes were at odds but always found a way to support and respect one another. It’s a shame to loose that," one Reddit user posted, while another said, "Soooooooo happy Monica is gone!!!!!"

But no matter how you're feeling about that premiere plot twist, there are quite a few new faces in the show. And chances are, one of them will be your new favorite character. Let's meet them all.

Meet all the characters from Taylor Sheridan's Y: Marshals — and the cast members playing them.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton Paramount+ Luke Grimes leads the Y: Marshals cast as Kayce Dutton, the son of Yellowstone's John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin Paramount+ We'll also see Logan Marshall-Green (The O.C.) as Pete Calvin, who gets Kayce to join the U.S. Marshals after leading his SEAL Team.

Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner Paramount+ Arielle Kebbel (The Vampire Diaries, Gilmore Girls) stars as ATF agent Belle Skinner.

​Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz Paramount+ Ash Santos's (Mayor of Kingstown, American Horror Story) Andrea Cruz is another member of the team from the Bronx who wound up in Montana after getting kicked out of her old position.

​Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle Paramount+ Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon, Reservation Dogs) is in the Y: Marshals cast as Miles Kittle, who used to be a cop on the Broken Rock reservation.

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton Paramount+ You'll also see Brecken Merrill (This Is Us) as Tate Dutton, Kayce's son.

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater​ Paramount+ Gil Birmingham (Twilight) returns as Broken Rock Reservation leader and casino owner Thomas Rainwater.

Mo Brings Plenty as Mo Paramount+ Mo Brings Plenty (Jurassic World: Dominion) also returns to the world of Yellowstone as Mo, who's basically Rainwater's second in command.

How did you feel about that Y: Marshals premiere? Let us know all your hot takes on Facebook!