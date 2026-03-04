8 Best (& Worst) Foods to Reset Your Energy After Daylight Savings

I’m gonna be real with you guys: my diet has taken a serious nosedive over the past few months. For a while now, I’ve been struggling to manage a consistent meal plan that’s both healthy and satiating at the same time. Plus, with my hectic work schedule, I don’t have the time to realistically prepare a gourmet meal every morning without having to get up hours earlier.

With this in mind, I've drafted a few of what I think are the most realistic meal plans for breakfast that are optimal for your health. Additionally, I’ll be adding in the worst foods that you’ll want to avoid in the morning at all costs. Plus, with daylight savings hitting our clocks, this list can help you land on a morning meal that provides a nice boost after losing an hour of sleep.

Keep reading to discover the best (and worst) foods to eat in the morning so you can kick off your day feeling energized as ever.

Fallon Michael / PEXELS Worst: Sugary Cereals I know, I know. It’s hard to say goodbye to the easiest breakfast in the world to prepare, but the fact of the matter is, sugary cereals are terrible for our health. They're highly processed and therefore will lead to weight gain, mood swings, and excessive inflammation. No thanks!

Roman Odintsov / PEXELS Best: Eggs It’s insanely important to fill up on protein at the start of the day so you can have proper energy and strength. Eggs will leave you full, tastes delicious, and can be cooked in a variety of ways so you’ll never get bored.

Bruno Scramgnon / PEXELS Worst: Fruit Juice Fruit juice is often filled with refined sugar, which is an absolute no-no for your daily diet. Too much of it will make you feel sluggish. You might as well have Halloween candy for breakfast!

RDNE Stock Project / PEXELS Best: Natural Fruit Smoothies (Not Packaged) While you want to avoid those pre-packaged fruit smoothies at all costs since they tend to have a lot of added sugar, it’s a great idea to make an organic fruit smoothie filled with natural ingredients. Grab your favorite non-dairy milk along with frozen bananas, and you’ve got yourself a deliciously refreshing breakfast drink.

Cottonbro Studio / PEXELS Worst: More Creamer Than Coffee We all know those people who are “coffee addicts,” but what they’re really addicted to is the sugary creamer inside their drink (guilty). While I love adding creamer to my coffee, it’s important to look for options that don’t include an excess of refined sugar. That’s why I’m personally obsessed with Nutpods creamer, which sells a variety of sugar-free options. It’s just as tasty as the regular kind without all those unnecessary added ingredients.

Anna Tukhfatullina Food Photographer/Stylist / PEXELS Best: Full-Fat Greek Yogurt With Honey OMG. Have you guys tried adding some honey and cinnamon to full-fat Greek yogurt? It tastes like ice cream, but somehow better. And, killing two birds with one stone, it’s actually really nutritious as well. Score!

Annelies Brouw / PEXELS Worst: Breakfast Bars Forget everything you’ve been taught about breakfast bars being somehow nutritious. Spoiler alert: they’re not. While there are obviously exceptions, most breakfast bars are insanely processed and brimming with refined sugars.

Antoni Shkraba Studio / PEXELS Best: Apples & Peanut Butter On the run? Totally understandable! Not all of us have the time or energy in the morning to prepare a full meal, which is where a simple apple and peanut butter combo swoops in to save the day. It’s delicious and will keep you full for hours.

This post has been updated.