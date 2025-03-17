We all want to give our space a tailored and personalized touch, but elevating your home with that touch of "quiet luxury"doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. In fact, Marshalls is packed with luxe-looking home decor pieces that rival the high-end finds you’d shop from Anthropologie or West Elm, all without designer prices! I scrolled through Marshalls' site to uncover 10 total hidden gems that’ll easily help you level up your decor game – all under $20.

Scroll on to shop 10 stunning (and budget-friendly!) Marshalls finds that will give your space an instant upgrade!

Marshalls MDesign Cotton Striped Pillow This $17 striped throw pillow with tied corners screamscoastal luxury. While playful, it's still fairly understated in terms of the color palette, so it'll match really well with any interior design setup!

Marshalls Sagebrook Home Nautilus Shell Planter Same thing goes for this gorgeous shell-shaped planter. Embrace the coastal vibes as the weather starts to warm up for just $15! All your seasonal blooms will adore this piece.

Marshalls Echante Ribbed Glass Candle Warmer Lamp Well, hello there! Your search for a chic candle warmer – AKA the most bougie home decor purchase at the moment – is officially over, thanks to this $20 piece you can find at Marshalls!

Marshalls Enchante Leather Two Wick Candle Of course, you'll need a delicious-smelling candle to go with your new warmer, which is where this $13 leather scent comes in! While you could go the floral or gourmand route, musky aromas like this one tend to lend your space with more of a sophisticated, grown-up vibe.

Marshalls Petal Lane Strawberries Framed Wall Art The ornate gold frame on this fruit-themed art piece gives it such a luxurious feel, though no one has to know you snagged it from Marshalls for just $13! It'll look stunning on any wall you want to hang it from – all the way from the kitchen to the bathroom.

Marshalls Laura Ashley Printed Curtains Give your window fixings some extra quiet luxury oomph with this $20 set of curtains! The floral pattern will definitely add a refined touch to any room. If you want to take 'em up a notch, layer each one with a sheer white or lace curtain to enhance the wispy, romantic vibes.

Marshalls Enchante Bow Detail Tabletop Picture Frame This picture frame is oh-so Anthro – but only costs $7! Whether it houses photos of recent dear memories or snaps of loved ones, it adds a luxe touch through the gold lining and the adorable little bow motif up top.

Marshalls Sagebrook Home Glass Taper Candle Holder This taper candle holder is also reminiscent of something our favorite upscale home decor stores would carry. Luckily, you can find it at Marshalls for $13 to infuse your dining table spreads or bedside table setup with playful opulence!

Marshalls Madison Scalloped Coir Mat The scallop trend is hot right now. Without it being overly kitschy, try accentuating smaller spaces in your home with the pattern! This $14 doormat is a great place to start, since it'll welcome each and every one of your guests (including you, of course!) with a lively and youthful effect. Everyone will be asking where you got it!

Marshalls Sagebrook Home Arch Handle Indoor Planter As classic as straight, clean edges are for the quiet luxury look, you can still lean into more organic, earthier decor pieces for the same effect, or to get some contrast goin'. This charming $15 plant pot features some unique handles on the side and a textured base that'll make your houseplants feel right at home.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.