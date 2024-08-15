The 9 Best Adult Coloring Books To Give Your Brain “A Break From Overthinking”
No matter how much effort we put into relaxing after a long day — whether through meditation, fitness, or a hot bath — sometimes we just don’t have the time or energy to commit to going to the gym or focusing on breath work. Personally, the last thing I want to do when I’m trying to de-stress is stare at a screen. I spend my entire day looking at screens, and my eyes and brain simply can’t handle another pixel. That’s why I opt for screen-free activities like reading, crocheting, or, better yet, coloring before bed to wind down.
Now you may be wondering, does coloring ACTUALLY have a positive impact on your mental health? We spoke to Dr. Caroline Fenkel, a licensed therapist and Chief Clinical Officer at Charlie Health, to getting better understand of just how much the simple act of coloring can actually do to relieve stress.
Are adult coloring books good for mental health?
Coloring offers many benefits for mental health, particularly in reducing stress and anxiety after a long day of work or school. Similar to meditating, coloring allows us to focus our mind and engage in mindfulness. Dr Fenkel explains, "The repetitive motion of filling in shapes with color can soothe your mind, allowing you to temporarily set aside worries or stressors that might be weighing you down."
Because the activity itself is very low stakes, it is a perfect way to unwind. You can focus as much or as little as you like, and for however long you choose. "When choosing colors and filling in a design, your brain can take a break from the overthinking that often contributes to stress," Dr. Fenkel says. "It’s a way of giving yourself permission to pause, slow down, and reconnect with a sense of calm."
Not only does it help with de-stressing, it can also contribute to help processing your emotions. "The creative expression involved in coloring can also help you process emotions. Even though it might seem simple, the colors you choose and how you apply them can reflect your inner state," according to Dr. Fenkel.
"Coloring isn’t just a pleasant pastime, but also a small but effective tool for managing stress, nurturing mental well-being, and cultivating peace in a busy world, " Dr. Fenkel says.
So sit back, relax, grab your markers or pencils, and start coloring!
Find Your New Favorite Adult Coloring Book Here!
Yournotes Publishing Mindfulness Coloring Book For Adults
This book offers a wide variety of animals and flowers to choose from! The intricate patterns encourage you to pay attention to detail and let you get super creative with your color choices! This book gives you 50 different patterns to color in, so you have enough to last for a while, too.
Crayola Flower Coloring Book
This 40 page adult coloring book is a breath of fresh, floral air. Made by Crayola, AKA coloring book royalty, you know the quality on this book is gonna be good. These gorgeous illustrations are on perforated pages as well, so you can tear out your favorites to share on your fridge!
Adult Swear Words Coloring Book
Sometimes you just gotta laugh, you know? These 40 single-sided pages are full of swear words and illustrations to help you take the edge off. Some designs are more simple, some are more intricate, and all are a real good time. And if you don't believe me, this adult coloring book has 4.6 stars out of over 3,000 ratings!
Kytefox Publishing Stress Relief Adult Coloring Book
This book features larger images, which is perfect if you’re not a fan of smaller details. It has a very nature-inspired and mystical vibe, so if that’s your style, this coloring book would be perfect for you! There are a total of 60 designs to color in, so you've got a lot to work with while you wind down.
RYVE Adult Coloring Book for Women
This adult coloring book is "thoughtfully designed to provide a peaceful, mindful experience, combining the joy of coloring with the power of introspection." Each illustration is paired with personal growth prompts, so you can ground yourself even more. This book features bleed-resistant paper, so you don't have to worry about accidentally coloring over your prompts for tomorrow.
Cozy Friends: Coloring Book for Adults and Teens
This adult coloring book is perfect for a sweet, cute little vibe! I’ve seen these little characters all over TikTok, and they’re just so adorable! I love the characters and all the cute settings the book places them in. Each of the 40 pages features hand-drawn designs, so you know this one's special.
Cozy Spaces Coloring Spooky Cutie Coloring Book for Adults and Teens
With fall right around the corner, I thought it was only fitting to include a seasonally themed coloring book too! I mean could this get any cuter? You definitely wanna pick up this 40 illustration book ASAP!
Mindfulness Patterns: Coloring Book with Creative Pattern Designs for Stress Relief and Relaxation
Mindfulness really is the big goal with these adult coloring books. This one has 50 illustrations on single-sided pages, and features "a variety of shapes and zentangle doodle patterns." Don't know what "zentangle patterns" are? Me either! According to Zentangle.com, these are images created by drawing structured patterns — cool!
Large Print Easy Color & Frame - Stress Free Adult Coloring Book
This adult coloring book is spiral bound with larger print — again, that's really helpful for folks who wanna worry less about coloring in all the intricate, tiny little lines. There are 31 coloring pages, with each being one-sided and perforated. Plus, this well-loved book (4.7 stars out of almost 5,000 reviews) features thicker paper to prevent bleed-through.
Markers, Pens, And Pencils For Your Adult Coloring Books
SFAIH Brush Tip Alcohol Markers Set
Hands down, this is the best marker set on Amazon for a reasonable price! It’s always helpful to have both thick and fine tips to cover larger or smaller areas of the page. I also love the variety of shades within the same color, and they're all SUPER cute!
Caliart 34 Double Tip Brush Pens Art Markers
This is another excellent marker option if you’re looking for an even finer tip! These are perfect if your coloring books have teeny-tiny details, and if you’re a perfectionist (like me) who loves to stay inside the lines.
Soucolor 72-Color Colored Pencils for Adult Coloring Books
If you’re more of a colored pencil girl than a marker girl, I highly recommend this 72-piece colored pencil set. They have every color you could ever need! Plus, colored pencils are great for blending if you want to get a bit more technical with it.
Artownlar Premium 72 Colored Pencils with Coloring Books Set
Finally, if you’re always on the go or want to color while traveling, you should grab a coloring book set! It comes with everything you need and is perfect for bringing on a road trip, to the park, or even as a thoughtful gift for a friend!
