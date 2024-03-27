Got Sleep Anxiety? Here Are 10 Signs To Look Out For Before Bed
Chances are, you’re no stranger to the feeling of anxiety. MedlinePlus, the National Library of Medicine, defined the sensation as “a feeling of fear, dread, and uneasiness,” and the site went on to explain that anxiety “might cause you to sweat, feel restless and tense, and have a rapid heartbeat. It can be a normal reaction to stress, but for people with anxiety disorders, the fear is not temporary and can be overwhelming.”
Whether you experience anxiety from time to time or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you know that these uncomfortable feelings can come up unexpectedly, especially when they’re not welcome. The end of the day is pivotal for rest and relaxation; it’s when we’re able to wind down, reflect on events that took place when the sun was still out, and prepare to fall asleep before the next day ahead. However, even if you’ve curated the perfect nighttime routine, there’s a chance that your body is anxious when you’re trying to go to sleep which can get in the way of a solid 8 hours of shut-eye.We spoke with sleep expert and board-certified physician, Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, to determine 10 signs that your body is anxious when you’re trying to fall asleep. Instead of feeling frustrated because you don’t know what’s getting in the way of quality sleep, we hope that understanding the tells of anxiety offer an explanation and aid in decreasing your pre-bedtime stress.
Sleep Anxiety Signs To Look Out For Right Now
Photo by cottonbro studio / PEXELS
1. Difficulty Falling Asleep Despite Feeling Tired
Dr. Holliday-Bell shared that one sign that your body is anxious when you’re trying to go to sleep is that you find it difficult to fall asleep despite feeling tired. Combat these feelings by incorporating movement into your day via a workout at the gym or from the comfort of your own home.
Photo by Ephraim Mayrena / Unsplash
2. Increase In Heart Rate, Respiratory Rate, Or Blood Pressure When In Bed
An anxiety-inducing factor could be using your phone and/or exposure to other screens before bedtime. “Light is the strongest factor influencing your circadian rhythm in a way that tells you to be awake and alert, so it’s important to limit light exposure before bed as it can interfere with your natural melatonin release,” says Dr. Holliday-Bell. “Red light, on the other hand, has been shown to more effectively promote natural melatonin release making it easier to fall asleep;” our go-to red light device is the Helight Sleep.
Photo by Isabella Fischer / Unsplash
3. Racing Thoughts That Make It Difficult To Fall Asleep
If your to-do list for the next day is taking up mental real estate and inducing anxiety night after night, it could be beneficial to create a morning routine that you look forward to each day. The repetition will set your mind at ease, and you won’t have any surprises thrown your way when you wake up.
4. Fear Of Not Being Able To Fall Asleep
This could also manifest as a fear of waking up in the middle of the night, but both make it hard for you to sleep at all. “Changes in volume or tone of sounds can lead to disrupted sleep, so listening to a soothing sound like white noise as you drift off to sleep can help prevent those disruptions and make it easier to fall and stay asleep,” says Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell. If you have white noise playing throughout the night, it will likely soothe you back to sleep even if you wake up before your alarm has gone off.
Photo by Kinga Howard / Unsplash
5. Muscle Tension
Muscle tension, especially in the neck, shoulders, and jaw when in bed is an uncomfortable side effect of anxiety. To combat this sensation, try a natural muscle relaxer like Magnesium. According to Forbes Health, “magnesium is an essential mineral involved in almost all major metabolic and biochemical processes, including protein and nucleic acid synthesis, regulation of metabolic pathways, neurotransmission, neuromuscular function and regulation of cardiac rhythm.” Taking this supplement before bed can ease tension and send you off to a restful sleep.
Photo by Marie-Michèle Bouchard / Unsplash
6. Sweating
Sweating before bed is a tell-tale sign of anxiety around sleep. If you experience these hot flashes, try Buffy’s Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets or silk pajamas from Petite Plume which use natural fibers that are naturally moisture-wicking.
Photo by Kinga Howard / Unsplash
7. Feeling Restless Or An Inability To Get Comfortable
If you suffer from anxiety, you may find it difficult to get comfortable in bed. Step one to achieving a more cushy rest is sleeping on the mattress of your dreams (no pun intended). I recently switched to an Emma mattress and have been sleeping through the night – which is rare for me – almost daily.
Photo by Anthony Tran / Unsplash
8. Frequent Awakenings
If you wake up often during the night and find it difficult to fall back asleep once you do, keeping a journal by your bedside could help to alleviate feelings of anxiety. If a blank notebook feels daunting, this journal with guided prompts from No Particular Order feels like a warm hug on nights when your mind is swirling.
Photo by Marcus Aurelius / PEXELS
9. It's Easier To Sleep Anywhere That's Not Your Bed
Prefer the couch to your bed? If you can sleep comfortably everywhere except for your own bed, you could benefit from a repetitive nighttime routine. Dr. Holliday-Bell shared that “ideally your bedtime routine should start about 45 minutes to an hour before your [actual] bedtime.” During this time, suggested activities include putting your screens away, taking a hot bath or shower, reading a book, or listening to a sleep-focused meditation.
Photo by Liza Summer / PEXELS
10. Dreading Going To Sleep At Night
Instead of dreading going to bed, incorporate a treat that you look forward to every night into your pre-bed rituals. Our favorite way to unwind is by sipping on a sleepytime tea; creating a routine that involves curling up on the couch with a warm mug before crawling into bed is sure to leave you feeling blissed out.
