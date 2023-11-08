Here's How I’m Saving Big On All My Holiday Shopping
There is so much about the holidays that I truly love: the music, the food, the gatherings, the traditions (gingerbread houses, anyone?), and of course the gifts. But it can be stressful when you’re on a tight budget. My hack for all my holiday food and gift shopping? I use Ibotta to earn real cash back – not points – from stores where I already shop like Anthropologie, Madewell, Zappos, and local grocery stores like Trader Joes and Whole Foods. My savings go directly to my bank account (you can also have them sent to your PayPal account or opt for gift cards) and I can use them toward the rest of my holiday shopping!
Here, I’ve pulled together affordable gift ideas that will still spread holiday cheer while keeping your budget intact. Everything on this curated list comes in at $60 and under (with up to $25 in savings from Ibotta!). It’s what I’m browsing for all my loved ones…bestie, boyfriend, parents, and more!
Here are 25 affordable gift ideas for everyone on your list!
The Entertainer
Morgan Wine Glasses ($56/Set of 4)
Give your bestie who loves to host this set of four chromatic wine glasses to inspire her next tablescape. Wine bottle optional!Earn 2% cash back at Anthropologie when you shop with Ibotta!
The New Mom
Patchology Patching All The Way Eye Gel Sampler Kit ($15)
New motherhood is awesome in so many ways, except when it comes to sleep. Give her a little pick-me-up with this eye-nourishing kit.Earn 1% cash back at Urban Outfitters when you shop with Ibotta!
The Clean Beauty Queen
Sk*p To It Mini Set ($30)
This gift is inspired by my friend Michelle, who always gives me the best clean beauty recs, like this shower-friendly hair and body care kit to help balance your hair + skin microbiome.
Earn 2.5% cash back from Ulta Beauty when you shop with Ibotta!
The Dry January Fan
Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative ($30)
A break from booze doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a fun mocktail. Ritual makes it fun and festive.
Earn 5% cash back from Ritual Zero Proof when you shop with Ibotta!
The Minimalist
The Leather Carabiner Mini Pouch ($30)
Gift for yourself? This patent leather wallet is just the right size for cards, cash and ID and doubles as a keychain.Earn 1% cash back from Madewell when you shop with Ibotta!
The Remote Worker
PJ Salvage Luxe Plush Slipper ($47)
Who needs shoes when you’re on Zoom all day? These fuzzy slippers are the perfect gift for the WFHer.Earn 6% cash back from Zappos when you shop with Ibotta!
The Newly Single Friend
The Viviette Lace Bra Top ($58)
Something a little flirty and feminine helps boost the breakup moods.Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Self Carer
Small Hand Cream Gift Set ($17)
Winter is around the corner with its dry skin triggers. Shea butter hand creams in Lemon Bail, Lavender Rosemary and Honey Almond to the rescue. They make great stocking stuffers too!Earn up to 2% cash back at Stonewall Kitchen when you shop with Ibotta!
The Creative Accessorizer
& Other Stories Mismatched Earrings Set ($35)
Matching earrings is so 2023. Mix and match these recycled brass earrings and freshwater pearls for a creative look.
Earn .5% percent at &Other Stories when you shop with Ibotta!
The Decor Enthusiast
Woven Geo Dishcloths ($24/Set of 6)
Anyone else have a dishcloth obsession? Color lovers will enjoy cheering up their kitchen with this set of six.Earn 4% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Group Text Cheerleader
Mohair Wool Blend Gloves ($29)
She’s the one who lifts you up on the gloomiest of days. Give her brightly hued gloves to warm up her cheerful spirit.Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Hoodie Devotee
BDG Bonfire Full Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt ($59)
This affordable hoodie is a perfect layer for any guy’s winter look.Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Kids
Member's Mark Kids' Sleeping Bag ($20)Kids love a cozy sleeping bag – for play, sleepovers, or just to hang and read.Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
Member’s Mark Kids' LED Light Up Squishy Pillow ($13)Light-up stuffy pillows are also a guaranteed kid pleaser!
Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Teen
JBL Tune 510 BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones ($50)
Teens can tune into their favorite tracks while tuning out everything else!Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Jetsetter
BAGGU Packing Cube Set ($36)
Packing cubes FTW for the where-in-the-world friend in your life.Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Frizzy Hair Sufferer
Gisou Honey Infused 3-Step Hydration Essentials Gift Set ($45)This hair essentials kit will keep locks happy and hydrated.
Earn 2% cash back at Sephora when you shop with Ibotta!
The Beanie Babe
Ribbed Mohair Blend Beanie ($49)
For the friend who loves to wear a beanie through spring, this pastel-hued one is the perfect gift.Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Thinker
The UO Exclusive Five-Minute Journal By Intelligent Change ($25)This focus-on-the-positive journal is a thoughtful gift for the friend who prefers to unpack their thoughts and ideas, old-school-stye.
Earn 1% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Baker
Fortessa Jupiter Cake Stand ($30)
With vintage-style beading inspired by Parisian flea markets, this affordable cake stand will inspire the baker in your life to whip up fresh desserts (so it doubles as a gift for you too!).Earn 2% cash back at Sur la Table when you shop with Ibotta!
The Coco Fan
The Tennis Collection Bezel Set Crystal Bracelet ($48)
Gift the tennis fan you adore with this crystal bracelet to wear on special and everyday occasions.Earn 1% cash back at Madewell when you shop with Ibotta!
The Pickleball Player
FILA Pickleball Starter Set ($25)
Here’s a great starter set for anyone interested in picking up the sport of the year.Earn 1% cash back at Dick’s Sporting Goods when you shop with Ibotta!
The Francophile
Dinner In French Book ($38)
Girl dinner isn’t too far from French dinner, right? Here’s the next best thing to a trip to Paris.Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Cocktail Connoisseur
Viski Gatsby Tumblers ($40/set Of 2)
These art deco-inspired glasses with a gold base fancy up any ol’ cocktail (without breaking your bank).Earn 1% cash back at The Container Store when you shop with Ibotta!
The Sleepless
Sealy Contour Curve Memory Foam Standard Pillow ($31)
Contour curve pillows are game changers in the world of sleep. My mama is getting this one!Earn up to 4% cash back at Home Depot when you shop with Ibotta!
The Home Chef
Cuisinart 12-PC Knife Set ($20)
Knife sets are essential for home chefs or anyone new to cooking – this colorful batch makes them gift-worthy too.Earn 2% cash back at Best Buy when you shop with Ibotta!
Wild Spirit IPA Craft Beer Making Kit ($55)
For the maker who’s curious about the science behind beer, this kit is the perfect thing to hide under the tree.Earn 3% cash back at Macys when you shop with Ibotta!
For the Love of Popcorn Red Whirley Pop Gift Set ($48)
Binge while you Netflix binge on this complete movie theater popcorn set.Earn 5% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
JBL - Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds ($50)
Your pal can listen to every era of her favorite artist all day and night long.Earn 2% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!
The Green Thumb
Reclaimed Wood Herb Garden ($60)
For the home chef or cocktail connoisseur who makes the most of fresh herbs, this gift is easy on the eyes and wallet.
Earn 1.5% cash back when you shop with Ibotta!All offers were valid as of publish date. Check yourIbotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.