While I certainly do love the little Biscoff cookies they hand out on flights, they don't do much to cure my travel-induced hunger. Over the years, I’ve learned that packing my own snacks for the airport is the only way to go. Thanks to these snacks, no longer am I feeling frail as I traverse long hallways and even longer security lines.

Plus, with the news of Delta revoking travelers’ in-flight snack privileges, bringing your own bites through TSA has never been a better idea. Each one of these snacks is utterly satisfying and filling, ensuring you’re not facing lengthy travel days feeling with a cranky attitude and an empty stomach. Make sure to stock up before your next trip!

Scroll on for the best travel snacks to bring on the airplane during your 2026 travels.

Sprouts Hippeas Cheddar Vibrations Protein Crunch Puffs These cheesy puffs fill the savory flavor void that a greasy airport burger would, all without you having to shell out excess dollars... and deal with the subsequent gastrointestinal effects—they're made with clean ingredients and are fully non-GMO, plant-based, and gluten-free. They'll definitely keep you full, too, with 8 grams of protein per serving. Just snag a napkin to wipe your cheese-dusted fingers after you've snacked.

Day Out Snacks Day Out Brownie Batter Protein Snack Balls I recently packed these protein-packed snack balls in my carry-on bag for a full day of flights, and they turned out to be the perfect travel fuel. Each small bag comes with four bites, which I ended up splitting between the breakfast hour and the end of my day as a little dessert. While noticeably healthy (they're made with pea protein, chickpeas, sacha inchi, and chia seeds), I still got a sweet fix from the brownie batter flavor. The brand also makes three more flavors: cookie dough, cinnamon bun, and peanut butter cup. Chef's kiss.

Target Little Sesame Hummus & Pretzel Snacker Dip Hummus and pretzels may sound simple, but packing it yourself to go through the airport can be a little tricky as you try to track down the ideal container to carry it in (I've been there). That's why I find this dip duo so groundbreaking for the plane. It makes transport so easy with a compact box—but of course, that's not the best part about it. This snack combo satiates savory-salty cravings while tasting amazing and fueling you to the perfect point for sitting still on a plane with 6 grams of protein.

Amazon Mighty Spark Teriyaki Chicken Snack Sticks After boarding a recent flight with my partner and eventually digging out the in-flight snacks I packed, I watched their eyes light up after one bite of this teriyaki-flavored chicken stick. It's so flavorful and delivers everything you'd expect from a traditional meat stick, but with just 60 calories and 6 grams of protein. Plus, unlike a footlong stick from the gas station, these snack sticks are shorter, thus easier to pack for travel.

Amazon Perfect Bar Protein + Prebiotics Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bar If you're searching for an airplane snack that'll truly keep you full, these new bars from Perfect Bar bring the nourishment with 330 calories and 20 grams of protein. Plus, they're formulated with prebiotics to help keep your gut healthy and regulated as you travel (too real). Though the macros are quite favorable, the flavor is worth mentioning, too. I love reaching for one when I'm wanting dessert since they're so sweet.

Sockerbit Sockerbit Sweet & Sour Mix While not an entirely health-focused snack, I love this gummy candy mix for curing airplane cravings. The bag boasts a wide range of shapes and flavors, too, which can help remedy in-flight boredom as you snack through all the options.

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