Missing 'Breaking Bad'? 7 Amazing AMC Shows to Binge Watch on Netflix

If you're looking for a new TV show to stream during cozy season, then look no further. I’m pretty sure most of us have binge-watched Breaking Bad at least twice by this point, and I’m always down to watch it for a third (or a fourth) time. What can I say? It’s brilliant TV! But if you’re looking for something new, there are honestly a ton of riveting AMC shows that you can stream right now on Netflix that you might have never even checked out before.

Here are all the top AMC shows that you can binge-watch today on Netflix. Grab your bowl of popcorn and remote control, because we’re about to dive in!

Interview With The Vampire Alfonso Bresciani/AMC My friends have been recommending this Gothic Horror series, based on Anne Rice’s The Vampire Chronicles, for ages. It was famously adapted into a 1994 film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, but the 2022 series puts a fresh spin on the story. It’s a fascinating tale of heartache and bloodlust, with a whopping 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. An absolute must-watch!

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches AMC Okay, so spooky season may be long over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t delve into the spirit of Halloween. And who’s better at capturing chilling supernatural forces than Anne Rice herself? You won’t want to miss Mayfair Witches, which took AMC by storm from the moment it premiered in 2023.

Dark Winds AMC Why is AMC serving with the eerie TV shows as of late? Dark Winds is the perfect Netflix binge for those who want to get their heart racing while watching this gripping psychological thriller series. It’s about two police officers who must balance their personal beliefs with their professional duties to solve a murder case.

Orphan Black BBC America/AMC I’ve never met someone who’s binged Orphan Black without automatically becoming obsessed with it. Everything from the ensemble cast's captivating acting chops to the engaging storyline will have you immersed from start to finish. Over a decade later, it has stood the test of time.

Dispatches From Elsewhere Zach Dilgard/AMC Despite how mundane life can sometimes feel, there’s always the hope that something extraordinary and magical is just around the corner. That’s exactly what this fascinating AMC series explores, which you can now stream on Netflix.

This Is Going To Hurt AMC In the mood for a British Medical Drama that’s as hilarious as it is heartbreaking? Be sure to check out This Is Going to Hurt, now available for streaming.

Soulmates AMC Soulmates is a fascinating romance about a world where you are pointed toward your soulmate, even if you're already with the person you think you'll spend the rest of your life with. What happens when humans try to outwit destiny? Find out in this gripping AMC series, starring Succession’s very own Sarah Snook and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton.

