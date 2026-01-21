Netflix's New "High-Stakes" Swedish Crime Drama 'The Case' Will Hold You Over Until 'Dept. Q' Season 2

There's a new Swedish Netflix crime drama called The Case that anyone obsessed with the crime genre needs to check out ASAP. My mom and I are massive TV buffs, and we’re always gabbing about the latest crime dramas since that’s a genre we’re both unhealthily obsessed with. But in all honesty, I confessed to her the other day that I’m growing sick of the fact every program within this realm seems so formulaic, gruesome, and predictable lately.

My main problem with modern crime dramas is that I feel the criminals are often given more interesting backstories and nuance compared to the detectives themselves. That is, of course, until now.

Netflix’s upcoming Swedish crime drama, The Case, promises to have one of the most interesting premises for the investigators themselves, which is honestly really refreshing with the current uptick in serial killer programs. I’d personally rather focus on the good guys who stumble to solve the crimes than the monsters who they’re trying to put behind bars. And with everything I’ve gathered from the synopsis of The Case, it seems like one of the most original detective-led storylines yet.

Here's the latest update on The Case before it premieres on Netflix.

What is the Swedish crime drama The Case about? cottonbro studio/Pexels The upcoming series tells the fascinating story of a determined investigator, Tom, who is trying to solve murders that hit way too close to home; that is, his fellow police detectives are the targets of cold-blooded killings by an unknown suspect. There’s only one disgruntled detective who can help the lead investigator with this highly personal case: Tom’s own father. The problem is, Tom and his father haven’t spoken in years due to the toxic nature of their relationship. Will the father and son be able to set their differences aside in order to uncover the unsub? With the gorgeous backdrop of Sweden and the overwhelmingly tense, high-stakes drama, I’m already fully invested in a series that hasn’t even aired yet.

Where can I stream the new detective series? Netflix The Swedish Crime Drama has an airtime set for 2026, but as of now, there’s no official release date. The limited series will be available for streaming only on Netflix.

Who stars in the Highly Anticipated new Netflix show? Haslund/Dencik Entertainment The upcoming crime drama, which is created by the showrunner behind Lupin (George Kay), has a talented cast of actors taking center stage. The Case will star the likes of Jakob Oftebro as the lead investigator, and Peter Andersson as his haggard father.

Who else is involved? Kevin Winter/Getty Images George Kay serves as the writer for the series, while we'll see Kristoffer Nyholm direct.

In Closing cottonbro studio/Pexels I don’t know about you guys, but I’m already on the edge of my seat here. I’m thrilled to watch a detective series with the main focus being on the detectives themselves.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming crime drama? Let us know what you're most excited to see in The Case in the comments.