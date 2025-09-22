In the age of prestige TV (hey The Bear!), I have really become a TV person. I love keeping up with the same characters throughout the course of multiple episodes (and in the cast of The Last of Us and The Summer I Turned Pretty, multiple weeks), and then over multiple years. And there are plenty of incredible TV shows premiering and returning in 2025.

Here are 25 new TV shows we can't wait to see in 2025.

Abbott Elementary — On ABC October 1, 2025 Gilles Mingasson/Disney Our favorite Philadelphia teachers are back...and they have more than a few chaotic situations (and live baseball games) on their hands. Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

SNL Season 51 — On NBC October 4, 2025 Will Heath/NBC SNL season 51 is bringing some new faces to the hit comedy show after its whirlwind 50th season. We only have the first three hosts so far (at least, as of writing this article) and it's already promising to be an incredible season. Although — Ego Nwodim I will miss you so much! The Saturday Night Live season 51 hosts include Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Nobody Wants This Season 2 — On Netflix October 23, 2025 Saeed Adyani/Netflix Nobody Wants This became an immediate classic when it premiered in 2024, and we can't wait to see Noah and Joanne navigate their relationship and family drama in season 2. Nobody Wants This season 2 stars Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Stephanie Faracy, Tovah Feldshuh, Paul Ben-Victor, Michael Hitchcock, Jackie Tohn, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, and Emily Arlook.

Stranger Things Season 5 — On Netflix November 26, 2025 Tina Rowden/Netflix This year, longtime fans of this series will finally get to see how the story ends. The show is bringing us into 1987 and last time we saw the Hawkins crew, they were face-to-face with the Upside Down infiltrating our world. Stranger Things 5 is coming to Netflix soon and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Amybeth McNulty, and Priah Ferguson.

Virgin River Season 7 — On Netflix Soon Netflix If you've already binged all of Virgin River season 6, don't worry — there's another season coming! And showrunner Patrick Sean Smith says it'll “explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.” Virgin River season 7 is coming soon and stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Annette O'Toole, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Kandyse McClure, Sarah Dugdale, and Kai Bradbury.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth — On Peacock Now Graeme Hunter/SKY/Carnival Dr. Jim Swire (Colin Firth) is mourning the loss of his daughter Flora after Pan Am Flight 103 explodes, when he becomes the spokesperson for all the UK victims. But the more he fights for justice for all the families, the more he realizes just how unjust the system is. Lockerbie is on Peacock now and stars Colin Firth, Catherine McCormack, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonnar, Ardalan Esmaili, Mudar Abbara, Guy Henry, Nabil Al Raee, and Jemma Carlton.

Small Town Setup — On Hallmark+ Now Hallmark+ Consider this new TV show like living in a Hallmark movie IRL. When a single searching for love returns home, they're presented with dating options handpicked by people in their hometown. "All is revealed at a big town hall event, full of heart, warmth, and a few laughs along the way." Small Town Setup is on Hallmark+ and is hosted by Ashley Williams.

When Calls The Heart Season 12 — On Hallmark+ Now Hallmark Channel Our comfort show is back! When Calls The Heart season 12 brings Elizabeth and Hope Valley into the 1920s — and the parties, romance, and eventual financial troubles that come. When Calls The Heart season 12 is on Hallmark Channel and stars Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Melissa Gilbert, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Kavan Smith, and Viv Leacock.

Doc — On Fox Now FOX Dr. Amy Elias is chief of internal medicine, but doesn't remember anything from the last eight years of patients, work drama, and even her own divorce thanks to a traumatic brain injury. This is one medical drama you'll definitely want to check out. Doc is on Fox and stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, Jon-Michael Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, Amirah Vann, and Conni Miu.

The Traitors Season 3 — On Peacock Now Chris Haston/NBC This is the reality show for people who aren't so sure about reality TV. Alan Cumming, a Scottish castle, and a crazy murder mystery game? Yes please! The Traitors season 3 stars Alan Cumming, Wells Adams, Sam Asghari, Chanel Ayan, Bob the Drag Queen, Dolores Catania, Jeremy Collins, Robyn Dixon, Dylan Efron, Nikki Garcia, Bob Harper, Britney Haynes, "Boston" Rob Mariano, Dorinda Medley, Ciara Miller, Royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Danielle Reyes, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause, Tony Vlachos, Carolyn Wiger, and Gabby Windey.

On Call — On Prime Video Now Prime Video In this new TV show, veteran officer Traci (Troian Bellisario) and rookie (Brandon Larracuente) go on patrols around Long Beach, California. California beaches might be pretty laidback, but Traci is definitely in for plenty of challenges. On Call stars Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting, and Eriq La Salle.

With Love, Meghan — On Netflix Now Netflix This new TV show follows the Meghan Markle on a cooking, gardening, and hosting journey! This is one home I'd love to step into, TBH. With Love, Meghan is hosted by Meghan Markle, alongside guests like Mindy Kaling.

XO, Kitty Season 2 — On Netflix Now Netflix In XO, Kitty season 2, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) wants nothing more than to just date casually. But a letter from her mom's past opens up new adventures, relationships, and opportunities — and the return of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo)!!! XO, Kitty season 2 stars Anna Cathcart, Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin, Joshua Lee, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald, and Regan Aliyah.

Severance Season 2 — On Apple TV+ Now Apple TV+ Relationships and identity will always be timely TV themes (try saying that five times fast), and in Severance season 2, Mark (Adam Scott) running around his office, and running from his problems, in the Severance season 2 teaser trailer is the most relatable thing I've seen. all day. After a full season of his work and personal lives being, well, severed, Mark is in for a lot of surprises this time around. Completely separating your career from the rest of your life might sound ideal, but this January TV show is going to show us why that's simply not the case. Severance season 2 stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble.

Prime Target — On Apple TV+ Now Apple TV+ Edward (Leo Woodall) is about to make a major breakthrough, meaning he (and any other genius) could have access to every computer in the world. Now he's teaming up with a National Security Agent (Quintessa Swindell) to keep it safe. Prime Target stars Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell.

The Night Agent Season 2 — on Netflix Now Netflix These new TV shows are just proving that 2025 is going to be another year of hot men. And in The Night Agent season 2, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is finally an official Night Agent after saving the President's life — and he is, once again, in way over his head. The Night Agent season 2 stars Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, and Enrique Murciano.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 — On Netflix Now Netflix It's finally time to head back to Serenity and catch up with all our Sweet Magnolias! And it sounds like their friendship is about to be put to the test. Season 4 will examine "the twists and turns of romance, the complexity of friendship, the surprises that pop up in life," showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson tells TUDUM, "and how all these things make us more grateful for the people who love us." Sweet Magnolias season 4 stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley.

The White Lotus Season 3 — On HBO and Max Now Fabio Lovino/HBO White Lotus season 3 is (somehow) spicier than ever before. This year we're headed to Thailand to meet some new characters...and see some familiar faces too. And just like the trailer teases, we're in for a crazy dose of both pain and pleasure. The White Lotus season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.

Yellowjackets Season 3 — On Paramount+ Now Showtime This season of Yellowjackets is sure to answer lots of questions — and probably give us even more than we had in the beginning. "How do you change while you are in your core, in your essence, the same person you always were?" creator Ashley Lyle tells Vanity Fair, teasing the merging the characters' past and present selves. "How much are you hiding that, and how long are you able to do that, is a question that we’re playing with this season." Yellowjackets season 3 stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Joel McHale, and Hilary Swank.

1923 Season 2 — On Paramount+ Now Lo Smith/Paramount+ 1923 season 2 is going to be all kinds of chaotic as the Dutton family fights to get back to one another: Jacob and Cara remain on the Yellowstone ranch, Spencer's making his way across the country, and Alex has to figure out a way to get off that dang ship. 1923 season 2 stars Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.

The Last of Us Season 2 — On HBO Max Now HBO The Last of Us season 2 is going to be more intense, more emotional, and more explosive than ever — especially when Ellie figures out the huge secret Joel's been keeping from her. I'm ready to cry, TBH. The Last of Us season 2 stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright, Tati Gabrielle and Ariela Barer.

The Paper — On Peacock Now Peacock This The Office spinoff takes place at a local newspaper — and even though The Paper has some new faces, it has the same heart and humor you love about the original. The Paper stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nuñez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key.

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 — On Netflix now CTV/Fremantle/The CW Sullivan's Crossing season 2 was full of twists and turns — and season 3 is just as wild (and cozy). “We are so excited to return to Sullivan’s Crossing next year for a third season,” Brad Schwartz, CW's President, told Deadline ahead of the new episodes. "Roma [Downey], this talented cast, and the entire creative team have built an incredible world full of emotionally charged storytelling that has resonated with viewers over the last two years." And the best news is you can watch season 3 on Netflix! Sullivan's Crossing season 3 stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson.

Running Point — On Netflix Now Netflix In this new TV show, Isla Gordon becomes President of the LA Waves basketball team after a scandal costs her brother the job. And Isla will have to prove to everyone around her that she can balance work AND play (although maybe a little more work than play, ammirite?) Running Point stars Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandeman, Chet Hanks, Max Greenfield, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Roberto Sanchez, Uche Agada, and Dane DiLiegro.

The Bear Season 4 — On FX And Hulu Now FX The Bear season 3, in my opinion, was only the first half of the story. I'm excited to see how season 4 wraps it all up — including the restaurant's review and Carmy's effect on Sydney... The Bear season 4 stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

Wednesday Season 2 — On Netflix Now Bernard Walsh/Netflix Wednesday season 2 is taking us back to Nevermore Academy alongside Jenna Ortega — and Lady Gaga? We don't know much about the plot just yet but this cast is all I need to convince me to watch. Wednesday season 2 stars Jenna Ortega, Lady Gaga, Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nayo, Joy Sunday, Owen Painter, Emma Myers, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alfred Gough, Noah Taylor, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Steve Buscemi, Moosa Mostafa, and Hunter Doohan.

Which new TV show are you excited to see in 2025? Sound off in the comments and check out the amazing 2025 movies headed our way!

This post has been updated.