The 5 Best Netflix Shows To Watch In January 2026

new netflix shows january 2026
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 09, 2026
Bridgerton isn't the only Netflix show to be excited about for January 2026. In addition to some returning fan favorites, they're also dropping some brand new titles you won't want to miss. I went through all the new Netflix shows coming this month and picked the top 5 that will make this month as entertaining as possible.

Here are the best Netflix shows to watch in January 2026, including Bridgerton season 4, Finding Her Edge, and His & Hers.

His & Hers — Stream on Netflix January 8, 2026

his & hers

Netflix

This Netflix show follows Anna (Tessa Thompson), who's drawn back to her hometown after a murder shakes everything up. But she's not the only one trying to get to the bottom of the mystery. Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is also on the case, and these two couldn't be more suspicious of each other.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials — Stream on Netflix January 15, 2026

agatha christie seven dials netflix shows january 2026

Netflix

Murder mystery lovers will definitely want to tune into Seven Dials, which follows a house party prank gone wrong. And it's up to Lady Eileen Brent (nicknamed "Bundle") to get to the bottom of it all.

Queer Eye Season 21 — Stream on Netflix January 21, 2026

Queer Eye Season 21

Netflix

The final season of this Netflix show brings the Fab 5 (Antoni, Jeremiah, Jonathan, Karamo and Tan) to Washington D.C. as they bring this hit to a close.

Finding Her Edge — Stream on Netflix January 22, 2026

finding her edge netflix shows

Netflix

If you grew up watching Ice Princess, then you definitely need to tune into Finding Her Edge! The story follows an ice skater who pretends to date her skating partner as they train for the World Championship & try to save her family's skating empire. And considering she's still attracted to her old partner, it's also giving a little bit of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Bridgerton Season 4 — Stream Part 1 on Netflix January 29, 2026

new netflix shows january 2026

Liam Daniel/Netflix

The fourth season of Bridgerton centers Benedict (Luke Thompson), who meets a mysterious Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball. He's quite taken with the stranger, and will stop at nothing to figure out who she is...even as he begins to connect with an intriguing woman named Sophie (Yerin Ha).

Which new Netflix show are you most excited for? Let us know on Facebook and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more TV updates!

