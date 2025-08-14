Your cutest, comfiest fall outfits await!
Ann Taylor Just Launched A Sneaky 50% Off Sale – Shop Our 10 Favorite Fall Finds
Ann Taylor’s latest sale feels borderline criminal. The brand is taking a whopping 50% off some of its chicest styles. I diligently combed through all of the deals and found 10 stunning pieces that’ll have you feeling so ready for fall. From workwear staples to cozy sweaters, these are the standout styles worth shopping if you’re in the market for a refreshed seasonal wardrobe.
Scroll on to shop 10 fun (and flattering) finds from Ann Taylor’s sneaky 50% off sale!
Ann Taylor
The Long Double Breasted Vest
This double-breasted vest does a fantastic job of making you look professional AF, all while flattering your figure thanks to its slimming fit.
Ann Taylor
Strappy Flare Dress
Everyone needs a chic little black dress in their repertoire, no matter the season. This one is equally sporty and fashion-forward, so you can easily style it casually or more formally depending on the occasion.
Ann Taylor
Metallic Tweed Jacket
This short-sleeved jacket has a little bit of sheen to it to make your 'fit stand out. If you really want to commit to the bt this fall, you can also shop the matching shorts to make it a seamless-looking set
Ann Taylor
Mid Rise Boot Jeans
Boot jeans are totally classic and go with practically anything you want to wear, especially as the weather cools off. Better yet, this pair has a good amount of stretch to keep you comfy and sculpt your waistline with every wear.
Ann Taylor
The Greenwich Blazer
This sophisticated number boasts a sweet plaid pattern that's eye-catching, but also not overly overwhelming on the eye. The slightly-oversized fit will keep you comfortable throughout the workday, which is always a plus.
Ann Taylor
Mixed Media Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses were made for fall time, TBH, but this style defies more-traditional styles. While the top half is knit, the skirt is smooth and woven for a little bit of variety. It's broken up even more with an attached belt that matches the neutral colorway.
Ann Taylor
Ribbed Scoop Neck Sweater
This cool blue color is everything! I especially adore the wide, billowing sleeves that take it from basic to runway-ready.
Ann Taylor
The Barrel Jean
2025 is undoubtedly the year of the barrel jean, and this pair's medium wash is perfect for pairing with tons of different ensembles throughout fall and winter, even into next spring and summer!
Ann Taylor
Weekend Collection Belted Wide-Leg Ankle Pant
Cinched at the waist before falling into wider legs, these white pants are downright flattering on any body type.
Ann Taylor
Weekend Collection Denim Carpenter Jacket
You know I have to bust out my entire denim collection the moment fall begins! This structured jacket is exactly what I want to wear first. The dark wash is super chic, plus the roomy fit makes way for further fall layers.
