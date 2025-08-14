Ann Taylor ’s latest sale feels borderline criminal. The brand is taking a whopping 50% off some of its chicest styles. I diligently combed through all of the deals and found 10 stunning pieces that’ll have you feeling so ready for fall. From workwear staples to cozy sweaters, these are the standout styles worth shopping if you’re in the market for a refreshed seasonal wardrobe.

Scroll on to shop 10 fun (and flattering) finds from Ann Taylor’s sneaky 50% off sale!

Ann Taylor The Long Double Breasted Vest This double-breasted vest does a fantastic job of making you look professional AF, all while flattering your figure thanks to its slimming fit.

Ann Taylor Strappy Flare Dress Everyone needs a chic little black dress in their repertoire, no matter the season. This one is equally sporty and fashion-forward, so you can easily style it casually or more formally depending on the occasion.

Ann Taylor Metallic Tweed Jacket This short-sleeved jacket has a little bit of sheen to it to make your 'fit stand out. If you really want to commit to the bt this fall, you can also shop the matching shorts to make it a seamless-looking set

Ann Taylor Mid Rise Boot Jeans Boot jeans are totally classic and go with practically anything you want to wear, especially as the weather cools off. Better yet, this pair has a good amount of stretch to keep you comfy and sculpt your waistline with every wear.

Ann Taylor The Greenwich Blazer This sophisticated number boasts a sweet plaid pattern that's eye-catching, but also not overly overwhelming on the eye. The slightly-oversized fit will keep you comfortable throughout the workday, which is always a plus.

Ann Taylor Mixed Media Sweater Dress Sweater dresses were made for fall time, TBH, but this style defies more-traditional styles. While the top half is knit, the skirt is smooth and woven for a little bit of variety. It's broken up even more with an attached belt that matches the neutral colorway.

Ann Taylor Ribbed Scoop Neck Sweater This cool blue color is everything! I especially adore the wide, billowing sleeves that take it from basic to runway-ready.

Ann Taylor The Barrel Jean 2025 is undoubtedly the year of the barrel jean, and this pair's medium wash is perfect for pairing with tons of different ensembles throughout fall and winter, even into next spring and summer!

Ann Taylor Weekend Collection Belted Wide-Leg Ankle Pant Cinched at the waist before falling into wider legs, these white pants are downright flattering on any body type.

Ann Taylor Weekend Collection Denim Carpenter Jacket You know I have to bust out my entire denim collection the moment fall begins! This structured jacket is exactly what I want to wear first. The dark wash is super chic, plus the roomy fit makes way for further fall layers.

