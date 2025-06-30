Psst… if your summer wardrobe could use a little boost, Ann Taylor just quietly dropped a sale you won’t want to miss. Right now, you can snag 40% off breezy dresses , polished work tops, and effortlessly chic shorts that flatter every figure. The sale runs until July 3, so now's the time to shop. It’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a few new summer wardrobe staples while keeping your wallet (and your closet) happy all season long.

Shop our favorite pieces from Ann Taylor's summer sale below!

Ann Taylor Cutout Halter Top This lovely halter top is fitted with a breezy cutout meant for summer comfort, plus the beadwork on the front adds the perfect touch of elegance. It's a great piece to pack along for vacation, especially if you're headed to the beach this season.

Ann Taylor The Barrel Jean The barrel jean trend is not slowing down any time soon. The tapered leg shape is a nice and polished step up from your traditional denim pairs, so you could easily style these for the office with a dressy top and heels!

Ann Taylor Pleated Long Short Long shorts are the It girl piece of the summer, especially when worn with ballet flats or kitten heels. Plus, these give you all the coverage you need on a night out while till looking super trendy.

Ann Taylor Cowl Neck Shell This cowl neck top has a silky feel to it to match summer's vibe. Since it's fairly modest, it could also work well with your workday wardrobe.

Ann Taylor Floral Ruched Tie Dress If you have a formal occasion lined up this season like an engagement party or wedding, this drop waist dress is exactly the kind of piece you want to wear. It's light and breezy, and most importantly, flattering on the bod, helping to elongate your figure and shape your midsection to look more hourglass-like.

Ann Taylor Striped Linen Blend Clean Midi Skirt Okay, color blocking! This bold midi is meant to be worn with its matching top, though since it has so many colors worked in, you could pair it with so many other pieces you already have in your closet.

Ann Taylor The Belted Linen Blend Short These shorts with a built-in belt are subtly polished, thanks to their vertical stripe pattern and pleats down the front. This pair will look immaculate with a white tank top for an easy summer 'fit.

Ann Taylor Smocked Maxi Flare Dress Gotta love a basic black dress. This maxi moment has a smocked bodice that stretches and fits your body perfectly without being overly restricting. Plus, the waistline is cut a little higher to help flatter your tummy area.

Ann Taylor Weekend Collection Wide-Leg Ankle Pant Colorful pants like these are great for summer looks since they make a statement all on their own without you having to try too hard to look chic. You can definitely style 'em up or down, depending on the day.

Ann Taylor Geo Linen Blend Halter Sheath Dress This bright linen-blend dress is so cute. With a crossed-over halter neckline and some cheeky cutouts along the sides and back, it allows your outfit to breathe, which is much needed in the thick of summer.

