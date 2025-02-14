Run, don't walk!
15 “Stunning” Anthropologie Finds – All 40% Off For President’s Day Weekend!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
In honor of President’s Day (and, of course, the long weekend that comes with it), Anthropologie is blessing us with an extra 40% off on their sale items! From flowy dresses to practical wardrobe staples, practically every garment you could dream of is on sale right now.
To make it easier for you, I scoured the Anthropologie President’s Day sale myself to uncover only the most stunning (and most stylish!) deals. You don’t want to wait to shop the sale – it’ll be gone after the weekend.
Scroll on for the 15 best pieces from Anthropologie’s 2025 President’s Day sale!
Anthropologie
The Colette Cropped Wide-Leg Ponte Pants by Maeve
These jazzed-up pants are perfect if you like your office outfits to have a little bit of pizazz. The neutral, darker colorway makes them appropriate for work, though you can still flaunt a fun leopard pattern.
Anthropologie
Maeve Textured Mock-Neck Sweater
Not only does this sweater look cozy, it actually is cozy, thanks to its thick wool construction. It's currently on sale in three other fun colors, too!
Anthropologie
The Colette Weekend Denim Jumpsuit by Maeve
I love a one-and-done moment, and this denim jumpsuit makes getting ready in 5 minutes (but still looking stylish) possible.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Block Heel Boots
These are the wear-everywhere kind of boots of my dreams! The height will suit every kind of outfit, whether you're wearing a skirt or jeans.
Anthropologie
Sarah Hann Emma Leopard Mesh Top
Leopard print is so stunning, especially on this flattering mesh top that cinches at the center.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Long-Sleeve Eyelet Cutwork Blouse
This flowy and light blouse will be a great staple to keep in your closet for those hot spring and summer days.
Anthropologie
Farm Rio Sequin Blue Anthurium Flowers Midi Slip Dress
If you've got a party coming up, don't sleep on this floral slip. It's downright gorgeous.
Anthropologie
Jeffrey Campbell Netted Flats
OMG! Your next spring shoes await! These are currently on sale in three different colors, too.
Anthropologie
The Kenna Mid-Rise Heritage Barrel Jeans by Pilcro
Barrel jeans are one of this year's hottest denim trends. Now, you can try out the trend with this 40% off pair! Since they boast a medium wash, they're sure to match well with anything.
Anthropologie
En Saison Darlene Midi Dress
Polka dots are so chic! This loose-fitting midi still hugs you in all the right places, too.
Anthropologie
Maeve Double-Strap Block-Heel Mary Jane Flats
All they had to say is "Mary Jane" and "flats." If both are involved, I'm in.
Anthropologie
Maeve Button-Front Vest
The buttons on this vest alone are enough to convince me to add it to my closet. How classy!
Anthropologie
The Estela Sheer Printed Blouse: Burnout Edition
This sheer blouse is super versatile since you can style it for more formal occasions like office days or let it flow more freely for weekend plans.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Square-Neck Sequin Mini Shift Dress
Your next night out is calling! With plenty of sequins and a unique celestial design, you'll be turning heads wherever you go.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Swing Mini Dress
Your spring 'fits are gonna love this one! Pair it with some ballet flats, and you're ready to stun.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved sales!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.