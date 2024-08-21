Leopard Print Is So Back — 11 Classy Ways To Style The Pattern For Fall
The fashion girlies are loading on the leopard this year, and while the bold animal print may remind you of the rock and roll icons of the 1970’s or send you way back to Snooki’s Jersey Shore era, you have nothing to fear this time around. The leopard print trend has been resuscitated, quiet luxury-style, covering chic pieces from slip dresses to outerwear, and there’s plenty of ways to style the pattern that don’t feel overly cheugy. These 11 leopard print pieces have me so excited to try out the trend for fall. Scroll on for some absolute must-haves, paired with the coolest ways to wear ‘em.
Anthropologie
Damson Madder Dion Leopard Carpenter Cargo Pants
Leopard print jeans are perhaps the lowest-risk way to try out the pattern, especially with this subdued pair. Where some leopard print pieces really boast the pattern with bright colors and high contrast, these are less flashy, but still noticeable. They flaunt a high-rise fit and wide cargo pant legs. I'd style these with a fitted black top and black ballet flats to tie the look together.
Reformation
Reformation Bella Skirt
I fell victim to the great leopard print midi skirt trend back in 2019, and this piece definitely reminds me of its more mature, grown-up sister. This maxi-length skirt from Reformation falls all the way down to the floor, providing a very sleek and chic feel to your silhouette. It's a great contender for a 'night out' outfit – I'd wear it with simple kitten heels and a tiny tank to really up the pattern.
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Notice Stitch Sneakers
Not ready to rock full-on leopard print? Opt for some stylish sneakers like this pair from Dolce Vita. They boast the same sporty flair as the famed Adidas Sambas, but certainly have a bit more personality, thanks to the mixed materials and playful stitching. I'd wear these with some black wide-leg jeans and an oversized graphic tee to give real cool girl energy.
Mango
Mango Leopard Knit Cardigan
This leopard printed sweater is everything, and not just because of the foxy pattern. I think the clean-cut hems and slightly-cropped sleeve length really play up the spots in an elevated way, plus you can fuss around with the front buttons to find your utmost perfect fit. Wear this baby with some black capris and kitten heels to achieve a super chic model off-duty look.
Target
A New Day One Shoulder Midi Dress
For an easy one-and-done, this midi dress is the way to go. It's made to have a bodycon fit, so it'll flatter your figure perfectly. As opposed to your basic slip dress, this one flaunts a fun one-shoulder shape with a bow tie at the top. Plus, you get a little bit of sexy edge from the leg slit on the side. A true statement piece! I think it'd look divine with dark red ballet flats and a lightweight black cardigan that you can leave on or easily take off, weather permitting.
Anthropologie
Damson Madder Lily Carpenter Mini Skirt
Another denim leopard print iteration – I simply love to see it. Mini skirts are the most versatile garment you can keep in your closet cross-seasonally, since they look great styled with sandals and winter boots alike. This printed one boasts ample pocket space and an ideal length for sophisticated and casual moments alike. For fall, I'd style this skirt with tall riding boots, tights, and a crisp white button-up shirt to channel an office-ready 'fit.
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Silvie Shoulder Bag
The best part about this leopard print purse is that it's reversible – one side is covered in spots, and the other is solid black. This two-toned quality can come in super handy on days you don't necessarily want to wear all-out leopard. The print won't be the only thing turning heads, though. This bag is fitted with both silver and gold hardware as well as an asymmetrical body shape to make your look stand out from the rest. Since it's so bold, I'd definitely pair this piece with a classic little black dress or just jeans and a white tee to let the bag speak for itself.
Sézane
Sézane Betty Cardigan
This Merino wool cardi mimics a jacket, but feels insanely soft. The collar, front pockets, and buttons polish the look up superbly. You could easily wear this pick alone or layered on top of a basic tank. I think it'd look so chic alongside some dark-wash wide-leg jeans and platform sneakers.
Gap
Gap Leopard Belt
For a small touch of leopard, this sturdy belt from Gap does the trick. It's an unexpected pop of pattern that'll work well against a monochromatic all-black 'fit.
Ganni
Ganni Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse
There are so many iterations of this tie-together blouse out there, but Ganni truly did it first. They've certainly hopped on the leopard print trend with this piece that's all about flowy-ness. The puff sleeves, roomy round collar, and peplum silhouette make for an uber-comfy wear. I'd pair this top with black barrel jeans to shape the look even more, then finish everything off with some eye-catching sneakers.
Zara
Zara Animal Print Tulle Halter Dress
This halter dress has a sultry plunging neckline and an open back, so it's definitely the best fit for cocktail hour or a late-night party. The leopard print has some variation throughout the fabric, so it doesn't feel too repetitive or cheapy. I think some sleek heels and plenty of gold jewelry would work amazingly well with this piece.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.