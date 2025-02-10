Here are the ten '90s movies I think wouldn’t stand a chance with audiences if they were made today.

1. She’s All That (1999) Miramax She’s All That would not be all that if it were released in 2025in 2025. Starring Freddie Prinze Jr., who is not to blame at all for the controversial plot (we love Freddie), She’s All That reinforces the “nerdy girl turned prom queen by a popular jock” trope. In the end, the jock falls in love with her – shocker! Maybe we have She’s All That to thank for women in movies simply taking off their glasses and looking like looking like a totally different person – as if it’s ever that easy.

2. American Beauty (1999) Dreamworks American Beauty would make people cringe in their oversized, plush movie seats if it were to come out today. Ignoring the fact Kevin Spacey is the film’s protagonist, the premise is all kinds of creepy. A grown man becomes increasingly attracted to his daughter’s ((yes I said daughter)) friend as the movie courses through its two--hour runtime. Something in me tells me this romanticized version of perversion would definitely not be made today.

3. Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Pictures Don’t get me wrong, I love a good viewing of Forrest Gump.. WhoWho doesn’t? It’s a classic tale about a man named Forrest, played by Tom Hanks, narrating audiences through his untamed life account. It’s virtually harmless, disregarding the fact that Hank’s character has an IQ of 75 as well as a physical disability. It’s hard to imagine modern audiences responding as well to this as it could be seen as a crude representation of people with disabilities. While it may not be made today, it’s an inspiring story nonetheless where Hank’s character wins in the end.

4. There’s Something About Mary (1998) 20th Century Fox I recently took it upon myself to watch this "classic," and it was underwhelming and a tad jarring for multiple reasons. The most prominent was its main plot point of men stalking a woman strictly based on her looks. Not very demure, and definitely not very mindful!

5. American Pie (1999) Universal Pictures Where do I begin with American Pie? It may be blatant to most, but American Pie would be scrutinized to no end if it were released today, mainly due to its exploitative scenes and portrayal of teenage sexuality. It features scenes that were considered raunchy at the time – the BIG one being a teenager filming himself having sex with an unconsenting girl – but the humor doesn’t hold up (as it shouldn’t) and would face much more scrutiny if made today (as it should)... Nevertheless, it was a comical movie in its heyday.

6. Hackers (1995) United Artists Hackers wouldn’t be made in 2025 for one simple reason: the technology is far superior now. The concept of a group of teenagers hacking into a computer system is far too simplistic for younger audiences who probably delete scam text messages on the daily. It now reigns as a cult classic, but I’d like to think it’s purely for nostalgic sentiment.

7. Chasing Amy (1997) Miramax A man going after a lesbian woman who “transforms” into being straight, yeah I’m going to have to say this film is pretty dated.. While it pales in comparison to the backlash the film receives today, the film garnered criticism from the LGBTQ+ community soon after its release. According to Entertainment Weekly , Ellen DeGeneres walked out of a screening of the film in 1997.

8. Dazed and Confused (1993) Gramercy Pictures Dazed and Confused is considered a lighthearted cult classic, but the film wouldn’t be praised as such if it were made today. As years have gone by, the fictional context the film’s premise is built on isn’t so fictional today. There’s hazing, bullying, and sexual innuendos amongst teens that are featured in an outdated, insensitive light. All of this is portrayed as a fact of ’90s highschool life giving into the notion that things such as bullying is normal and accepted. Now, if those same plot points are in a film, they’re usually put into a negative light, as they should be. Nevertheless, Dazed and Confused remains a nostalgic 90s watch for a lot of viewers. After all, we have this movie to thank for the iconic Matthew McConaughey line “alright, alright, alright.”

9. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 20th Century Fox As comical and heartwarming as Mrs. Doubtfire is, it has just as many red flags. In the midst of a divorce, a woman’s ex-husband invades her privacy and dresses up as their children’s nanny to spend time with them when he quite literally has a court order not to do so – oh? When you look at this film's plot with a bird’s eye view, it seems invasive and alarming, and that’s because it is. Though, I’m willing to forgive this film’s evident issues for the mere fact that Sally Field and Robin Williams are a dream team and gave wonderful performances in their respective roles.

10. Never Been Kissed (1999) 20th Century Fox What was considered a cute rom-com in 1999, Never Been Kissed would now be considered quite the opposite. When watching, it’s easy to forget that Drew Barrymore’s character falls in love with a teacher, while she’s disguised as a teenage high school student. If your reaction was to be revolted, I can’t blame you. Let’s have this ‘90s film and its weird plot stay put in the past.

