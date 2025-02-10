Sunshine, please!
12 “Whimsical” Anthropologie Spring Dresses To Manifest Warmer Weather ASAP
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
No one does dresses like Anthropologie does, and they just dropped a ton of spring styles that have us so ready for warmer weather. From flowy floral maxis to mini dresses worthy of taking out on the town, there’s a certain whimsical je ne sais quoi about spring outfits that bring us tons of joy.
In the vein of getting a head start on dressing for the warmer, sunnier season, we scrolled through Anthropologie’s latest dress drop to find the coolest and chicest designs for spring!
Scroll on to shop the cutest Anthropologie spring dresses your wardrobe is begging for this year!
Anthropologie
English Factory Short-Sleeve Sweetheart Babydoll Midi Dress
The warm tones embroidered on this eyelet-covered midi dress are enough to encourage us through the spring. Plus, the babydoll neckline and puffed sleeves are super flattering!
Anthropologie
Maeve Square Neck Shift Dress
The search for the perfect picnic dress is officially over. This mini dress' strawberry pattern is just too cute!
Anthropologie
Reformation Remi Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
Frilly and flirty, this Reformation dress would make the cutest date night number come springtime.
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie V-Neck Ruffle Asymmetrical Midi Dress
Bring us all the ruffles this season!
Anthropologie
Endless Rose Sleeveless Textured Midi Dress
This playfully textured dress comes in a handful of different colors to suit your personal style. It's the perfect modest dress to wear for more formal occasions, or you could easily spice it up with the right shoes + purse.
Anthropologie
ASTR The Label Sasila Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
Wow. This dress' color palette, cut, neckline, and material totally nail down the springtime feel. The waistline and bodice are designed to be oh-so flattering!
Anthropologie
The Soren Long-Sleeve Shirt Dress by Maeve
It's a shirt! It's a dress! Nope, it's actually a shirt dress! And it's gonna be super comfy and breezy once the temps start to warm up.
Anthropologie
Maeve Asymmetrical Tie-Waist Satin Midi Dress
This silky-soft midi moment would be perfect for a spring wedding if you're attending as a guest, or just as a nice, fancy-ish getup for a date night or happy hour!
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Cowl-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress
Ruffles on ruffles is the name of the game for this spring's dress trends. Anthro has a ton of ruffled-up styles, but this floral-dotted one is our fave!
Anthropologie
Mare Mare Strapless Drop-Waist Bubble Midi Dress
Drop waist dresses will always win. This chocolate brown one will be easy to pair with a multitude of accessories and layers, plus the bubble skirt makes your look stand out without too much fuss.
Anthropologie
Conditions Apply Ellianna Ruffled Slip Maxi Dress
This maxi has a little bit of a mermaid cut, so it'll hug your body in all the right places to help flatter your waistline and hips. The whimsical pattern will def turn heads wherever you go!
Anthropologie
The Pollie Short-Sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress: Denim Edition
Made of white denim, this clean-cut mini dress will keep you feelin' comfy throughout spring and summer. It will look sublime with any kind of sandal, heel, or sneaker!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more amazing dresses for every season!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.