BRB, running to Target.
I Found The Cutest Target Spring Shoes – & They're All Under $50!
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Nothing makes or breaks an outfit like a good pair of shoes, and when it comes to springtime dressing, footwear is all about fun flats, modest Mary Janes, easy sandals, and lightweight sneaks. Target’s definitely giving me the itch to snag several new pairs ahead of the warmer season with a fun mix of raffia, mesh, and gingham mixed into their latest spring shoe collection.
Shop 13 pairs of the cutest Target spring shoes below, all of which will undoubtedly inspire your springtime wardrobe.
Target
Universal Thread Sylvia Woven Mary Jane Ballet Flats
These meshy flats will let your feet breathe come warmer weather. They'd look so cute with some vintage jeans!
Target
A New Day Vienna Raffia Woven Mule Flats
With a mix of raffia material and a pointed silhouette, these have gotta be the comfiest (yet the most stylish) Target flats you can wear this spring.
Target
Wild Fable Kaltain Suede Fashion Sneakers
These sleek suede sneaks look just like some pricey designer styles that are popping off right now, except they're just $35 a pair – wow!
Target
Wild Fable Maysen Footbed Sandals
If you want the comfort of flip flops without the typical cheap-y look of 'em, these $15 slip-ons will be your BFF come spring and summer. They'll match with just about anything, whether you're dressed up or down!
Target
Wild Fable Elsa Eyelet Mary Jane Ballet Flats
I could see these eyelet-dotted Mary Jane flats being so perfect for Easter season.
Target
Wild Fable Elide Raffia Fisherman Platform Heels
You can stomp and romp around all you want in these adorable platform heels. The raffia straps make 'em feel extremely spring-like – I'd rock them with a floral mini dress for an easy outfit!
Target
Wild Fable Lysandra Gingham Eyelet Kitten Heels
OMG. These kitten heels are perhaps my favorite of all the Target spring shoes that just dropped! They look super similar to styles that some of my go-to brands sell, but you can snag this pair for $40 and not break the bank.
Target
A New Day Vada Slingback Scrunch Toe Flats
Somewhere between a ballet flat and a slingback shoe, this low-profile pair makes a stylish transition piece to take you from winter to spring.
Target
A New Day Milan Slingback Heels
These make me want to embark on a bougie springtime picnic ASAP.
Target
Wild Fable Sumter Platform Sneakers
Ooh, these could definitely be a dupe of fashion's favorite sneaker right now. They go for just $40 and make the ultimate comfy walking shoe for any season!
Target
A New Day Tilly Platform Footbed Sandals
All of the details on these shoes – from the locking closure to the twisted trim along the straps – truly complete these comfy sandals and set them apart from your expected styles.
Target
Wild Fable Natalie Mary Jane Ballet Flats
These faux-leather ballet flats come in an adorable light pink colorway, giving your footwear game a fun feminine flair ahead of spring.
Target
A New Day Haley Ankle Strap Single Band Flare Heels
I'm a big believer that everyone needs a reliable pair of black heels in their wardrobe. These are the ideal pair because they boast a comfy square toe, sturdy block heel, and a soft memory foam insole!
