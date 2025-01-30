These styles are everything.
4 Comfy Denim Trends That Will Make You Actually Love Jeans In 2025
I’m going to start this off by saying there’s a jeans trend out there for everyone, but I need to speak my truth: we do not need to bring back skinny jeans! The past is the past for a reason, so instead, look to 2025’s hottest denim trends – all of which put your utmost comfort at the forefront.In place of restricting (and oftentimes unflattering) denim styles like the very aged skinny jean, you’ll find more roomy and billowy designs taking center stage in 2025. I’m talking about barrel jeans, baggy jeans, wide leg jeans – the whole shebang. Plus, as temps begin to warm up, loose-fitting jorts are sure to hit it big (who doesn’t love a divisive trend?).
Scroll on to shop the biggest denim trends of 2025!
1. Barrel Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Barrel Jean
The barrel jean hype is real. This unique shape took off in the fall of 2024, and I've been riding the bandwagon ever since.
Pistola
Pistola Wes High Rise Barrel Jeans
Barrel jeans (in my opinion) are flattering on every body type. Whether you're tall, short, petite, or plus-size, the convex silhouette makes ample room – meaning they're ultra-comfy, too.
Free People
We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Barrel jeans look great with any sort of get-up you want to rock, from graphic tees to sweaters. As far as shoes go, I think the look of barrel jeans over cowgirl boots is iconic. Otherwise, low-profile shoes like ballet flats, boat shoes, or just some simple sneakers will complete the look!
2. Baggy + Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Cinch Baggy Jeans
This next denim trend for 2025 is also clearly comfy. Baggy and wide leg jeans are hot, and in fact, they're my favorite style of jeans. I wear low-rise, baggy jeans more often than not, and they're superior when it comes to comfort. Sweatpants, who?!
Urban Outfitters
BDG Jaya Baggy Boyfriend Jean
You can find baggy jeans in tons of different washes, but nothing will ever beat a reliable medium-wash like this.
Lee
Lee Legendary Wide Leg Crop Jeans
If you can't stand the though of your jeans sagging (totally understood), reaching for wide leg jeans like this pair from Lee might just be the perfect solution. While still relaxed, these jeans hug the booty and hips, well, better.
No matter if you go the baggy route or the wide leg route, either style of denim will work wonderfully across your wardrobe, whether you want to dress them up or down!
3. Jorts
Free People
Levi's 501 Mid Thigh Shorts
You heard it right, people: jorts are in for 2025. And I'm sopumped – in the way that baggy jeans are eclipsing skinny jeans, jorts are taking the place of way-too-short, way-too-tight denim shorts! It's all about comfort, my friends.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise 10" Loose Shorts
But just because jorts are comfortable doesn't mean they're not stylish! Though the fit and style may feel a bit unfamiliar to you at first, they're surprisingly easy to style. You can either embrace the loose fit by pairing jorts with an oversized sweater or contrast it with a fitted vest or tank. Easy!
Free People
We The Free Boomerang Long Shorts
Come spring and summer, you're really going to appreciate the flowy, breezy nature of this denim trend.
4. Bold Cuffs
Urban Outfitters
BDG Thea Cuffed Wide Leg Jean
If a bold barrel jean or wide leg isn't statement-making enough for you, you'll love to hear that cuffed jeans are another huge denim trend for 2025. The key here is finding a pair with good contrast between jean + cuff – like this dark-wash pair from BDG!
Gap
Gap Mid Rise Cuffed '90s Loose Jeans
Plus, the bigger the cuff, the better.
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic High-Rise Straight Jeans
I love rocking my cuffed jeans with boots of any kind especially during the wintertime, but come spring and summer, they'll still look amazing with flats or sandals.
