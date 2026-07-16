Wrote some songs about Ricky... 🩷
Thank You, Next: Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez Are Dating Again
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's the latest update on Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez.
Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez are taking things slow when it comes to romance.
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are “taking things very slowly," the insider tells People. “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend. She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.”
And even if they're going slow, and "not jumping into anything serious right away," they're reportedly enjoying their time together. “They have a similar, smart, dry sense of humor.”
If there's one thing I know about relationships, it's how important it is to be with a partner you communicate well with. And a great sense of humor never hurt either!
Ari recently dated her Wicked costar Ethan Slater for nearly 3 years, but the couple called it quits around the release of Wicked: For Good.
Ethan opened up about filming with the popstar in Brit + Co's exclusive Wicked interview, telling me that the cast had a blast filming the movie together. "The moments where somebody broke, it was always great," he says. "There's one that's seared into my memory of, in Doctor Dillamond's classroom, I don't remember what Ari said but she got Cynthia and it's just the two of them across the way and they're staring at each other and she got her so good."
"There was a lot of just hanging out and giggling on set. I think Jon and Michelle [Yeoh] have a real special — they go back and so they were really funny," he continues. "All of the people in this cast from afar are so intimidating. It's Michelle Yeoh, like, it's Jeff Goldblum. And then in person, they're just down to clown and it was so fun. I don't know if [there were] pranks, I was too nervous to do pranks. And I think people were kind and didn't prank me, but there was a lot of giggles."
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