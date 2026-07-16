Here's the latest update on Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez.

Reports are swirling that Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are dating again. The popstar & Wicked actress and her backup dancer were originally linked 10 years ago, from 2015 to 2016. And in addition to Ariana changing the lyrics to her hit song "Thank You, Next" from "Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh" to "Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back," sources tell People that they've rekindled their romantic relationship.

Ariana Grande & Ricky Alvarez are taking things slow when it comes to romance. Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez are “taking things very slowly," the insider tells People. “Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend. She’s not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky.” And even if they're going slow, and "not jumping into anything serious right away," they're reportedly enjoying their time together. “They have a similar, smart, dry sense of humor.” If there's one thing I know about relationships, it's how important it is to be with a partner you communicate well with. And a great sense of humor never hurt either!

Ari recently dated her Wicked costar Ethan Slater for nearly 3 years, but the couple called it quits around the release of Wicked: For Good. Ethan opened up about filming with the popstar in Brit + Co's exclusive Wicked interview, telling me that the cast had a blast filming the movie together. "The moments where somebody broke, it was always great," he says. "There's one that's seared into my memory of, in Doctor Dillamond's classroom, I don't remember what Ari said but she got Cynthia and it's just the two of them across the way and they're staring at each other and she got her so good." "There was a lot of just hanging out and giggling on set. I think Jon and Michelle [Yeoh] have a real special — they go back and so they were really funny," he continues. "All of the people in this cast from afar are so intimidating. It's Michelle Yeoh, like, it's Jeff Goldblum. And then in person, they're just down to clown and it was so fun. I don't know if [there were] pranks, I was too nervous to do pranks. And I think people were kind and didn't prank me, but there was a lot of giggles."

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest Ariana Grande news — and all the movie updates you don't want to miss.