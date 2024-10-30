Ethan Slater Finally Spoke On His Controversial Relationship With Ariana Grande
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I can totally understand falling for a costar. One scene gazing into each other's eyes, and (as the kids say), I'd be asking, "What are we?" Zendaya & Tom Holland and Ashley Park & Paul Forman both met on the sets of their most famous projects (Spider-Man and Emily in Paris, in case you were wondering), and this year's biggest movie event also features a brand new celebrity couple: Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater.
The co-stars made headlines when they ended their respective marriages and started dating each other, and Ethan Slater finally spoke out on the response to their relationship. Here's what he had to say, and the latest news on this couple.
- Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater met on the set of Wicked, in theaters November 22.
- The couple made headlines when they started dating the same month they separated from their respective spouses.
- In a recent interview, Ethan Slater reveals the reaction to their relationship was "really hard."
Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater's Full Relationship Timeline
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Late 2022 — Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Meet While Filming Wicked
After Ariana and Ethan were both cast in Jon M. Chu's Wicked, the movie began filming in early December. Ariana Grande was cast as Glinda, while Ethan Slater got the role of Boq, one of Glinda's Shiz University classmates.
March 27, 2023 — Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Were "All Over Each Other"
Ariana and Ethan reportedly could get enough of each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscars party. A source told The Daily Mail later that summer that "They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party."
Aliah Anderson/Getty Images
July 2023 — Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Split From Their Partners And Start Dating
News of Ariana's split from her then-husband Dalton Gomez broke on July 17, while TMZ also reported Ethan filed for divorce from his wife at the time, Lilly Jay, on July 26. (Ariana and Dalton ended up filing for divorce in September).
After People reported Ariana and Ethan were now in a relationship of their own, Lilly told Page Six that “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage.” However, other sources claim Lilly and Ethan had been separated for a couple months before his relationship with Ariana started.
August 2, 2023 — Ethan Slater & Ariana Grande Are Moving Fast
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater reportedly fell head over heels so quickly, their friends were telling them to pump the breaks. “Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with him and to take things slower,” said an Us Weekly insider at the time. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”
Elsa/Getty Images
September 4, 2023 — Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Are Learning How To Balance Their Relationship
Sources told People at the beginning of September that the costars and couple are trying to figure out how to balance their relationship with their celebrity.
“While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public,” a friend of the couple says. “They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."
Another reemphasizes that Ariana and Ethan only started dating after they were separated from their spouses, while a third adds, “They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved.”
September 2023 — Ethan Slater & Ariana Grande Go To Disney World
Surrounded by their friends and family, the Wicked movie stars headed for a day at the happiest place on earth. "They went with a big group of friends as well her mom and brother," a source told People. The source also said they're "really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
October 31, 2023 — Ariana Grande Supports Ethan Slater's Spamalot
Ariana Grande showed up to support her boyfriend for Spamalot's opening night at Broadway's St. James Theater.
December 23, 2023 — Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Grab Dinner In New York City
To celebrate the holidays, Ariana and Ethan headed out to a nice Italian dinner, reportedly with Ari's dad Ed Butera. "They love to support each other in their work," a source told People. "When she’s done with work, Ariana loves going to the theater when she can."
Considering she's a musical girlie, and has been on Broadway herself, I totally believe Ariana heads to the theatre whenever she gets a chance!
December 28, 2023 — Ariana Grande Says She Feels "Deeply Misunderstood"
“I’ve never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me,” Ariana Grande said in an Instagram story. “I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don’t know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life.”
A source also told People that the popstar is “serious with Ethan. She loves being with him."
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
January 12, 2024 — Ariana Grande Releases "Yes, And?"
In a line heard 'round the world, Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" (the lead single from her Eternal Sunshine album) begs the question, "Why do you care so much whose d—k I ride?" The song doesn't mention Ethan by name, but there's a lot of room to infer.Although, when the album releases in March, Ariana also talks about a new "interaction" on “Intro (End of the World)," and wonders "if he’s judgin’ me like I am right now."
September 30, 2024 — Ariana Grande Defends Ethan Slater
In a Vanity Fair cover story, Ariana opened up about the reaction to her relationship with Ethan Slater, revealing that “the most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of [the story]."
“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” she says. “No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart...I’m 31 years old and I’m not a perfect person, but I am definitely deeply good, and I’m proud of who I’m becoming. I will never let disreputable evil tabloids ruin my life or my perception of what is real and good.”
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Lucille Lortel Theatre
October 30, 2024 — Ethan Slater Finally Speaks Out About His Relationship With Ariana Grande
Almost two years after meeting Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater finally opened up about their relationship in a new interview with GQ. “Obviously, it was a really super big year and I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," he says. "There were a lot of big changes in private lives that were really happening, so it’s really hard to see people who don’t know anything about what’s happening commenting on it and speculating, and then getting things wrong about the people you love. So just to address that part of it, that feels really hard."
But the clouds also came with silver linings. “Of course, it was an amazing year and a really beautiful thing, and I’m just really excited," he continues. "I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this. She’s poured herself into it. I’m really proud that I got to be there for that part of it, and I’m really excited to be there for this next step of it when the world gets to see the amazing thing that she did.”
Check back here for the latest news on this Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater's relationship! Read up on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce while you're at it ;).
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!