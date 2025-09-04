Ariana Grande Gets Emotional In Powerful New 'Wicked: For Good' Trailer

I've been waiting to see Wicked: Part 2 (officially titles Wicked: For Good) since long before the credits rolled on Elphaba's "Defying Gravity" in November of 2024. I was born for this! And not only have we gotten a brief glimpse at Cynthia Erivo's iconic Wicked Witch of the West look, we also just got a first look at the cast of Wicked: For Good thanks to Vanity Fair — and it shows off Elphaba and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) incredible costumes in the new movie, as well as some plot teases.

“We want to finish this story in the way that this beautiful memory of Wicked can actually come full circle and can be with you for the rest of your life,” Jon Chu tells Vanity Fair. “We want you to look at both movies in the end, and feel like it was one all along.”

Here's everything you need to know about Wicked: For Good — and Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande's new Wicked songs.

What has Cynthia Erivo said about Wicked: For Good? Universal Pictures Cynthia Erivo told Brit + Co all about working with Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande on Wicked: Part Two — and how the story serves as a conclusion. "[It] was really moving and deep, and they're mature in this," she says of her, Jonathan Bailey, and Ariana Grande's characters. "They've really grown, all three of them have. Working with Johnny, I mean, he's a dream. He's such a sweetheart and so thoughtful, and I love the progression of their story, and where it goes and how we sort of found it for ourselves and what that has become." And even though we're all excited for amazing moments in For Good (like, well, "For Good"), the movie is sure to surprise us. "It's different from stage and I hope people love it just as much as I do," Cynthia continues. "Discovering how these two women have grown together and grown apart in ways, but had to rediscover each other was a really interesting, lovely sort of journey that they have to come to in their own time. And so myself and Ariana finding it together was really special. It was just a trip the whole way through, you know? There's no one thing that was special because the whole thing was [a] massive journey."

Is there a Wicked: For Good trailer yet? Universal Pictures Yes, you can watch both the official Wicked: For Good trailer that includes snippets of songs you've never heard before. Because both Glinda and Elphaba are getting brand new numbers. “When we first met, the girls came to my house in person and sang ‘For Good’ on my piano,” Jon Chu tells VF. “The other half of the story that we never tell is that Stephen played their songs for them for the first time there as well...He's sitting there, and he is like, ‘Would you guys like to hear the songs I'm thinking of for you?’ And they were like, ‘Yes, please.’" But you can also watch the brand new teaser, which shows off brand new costumes for our favorite characters, and includes a really powerful message. "We can't let good be just a word," Elphaba says (to which both Glinda and I get emotional). "It has to mean something."

Where can I watch Wicked: For Good? Ethan Miller/Getty Images Wicked: For Good is flying into theaters November 21, 2025.

What will Wicked Part 2 be about? Universal Pictures Wicked: Part Two is going to pick up after the events of Part One: Elphaba is on the run (and being blamed for everything going wrong), Glinda has stayed behind and become the spokesperson for the Wizard, and the animals continue to lose their ability to speak. Meanwhile, Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is determined to find Elphaba, and Nessarose (Marissa Bode) is increasingly infatuated with Boq (Ethan Slater). “I think the meat of what Wicked is all about happens in movie two. This is why this story exists,” Jon Chu tells Vanity Fair. “This is where our childhood dreams collide with our adult selves.” And we might be getting some updated plot points. While Fiyero and Glinda don't get married in the stage musical, Ariana Grande walking down the aisle in a white dress suggests the movie could tell a different story. “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate,” Chu continues. “It’s harder to forgive certain things in certain scenarios. It makes it more complicated.”

What's up with the Wicked 2 poster? Universal Pictures The first Wicked: For Good poster debuted in Las Vegas during CinemaCon, and attendees immediately clocked the new images upon arriving. After Wicked ended with Elphaba escaping the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh), and the Emerald City, and Glinda staying behind, it's no surprise that the first look at both these ladies features a huge chasm between them. Another X user also points out the two cliffs and the Wizard's castle between them form a W! But my favorite detail about the Wicked 2 poster is Glinda and Elphaba's costumes. With her broom, her hat, and her coat, Elphaba looks more like the Wicked Witch of the West than ever before, while Glinda has swapped her all-pink wardrobe for a periwinkle gown. I immediately clocked the color shift — especially since Glinda is working so closely with Madame Morrible now, and it totally feels like the clothing reflects just how much influence Glinda's allowing Madame Morrible to have over her. After all, the Emerald City might be green, but Shiz University is all blue (as are Madame Morrible's most iconic outfits).

Why is Wicked Part 2 called For Good? Universal Pictures "For Good" is a song in Act 2 of Wicked (that we'll also hear in Wicked: For Good) about how Elphaba and Glinda have changed each other's lives forever — and, even though they say "who can say if I've been changed for the better?", I'd say that they way they affected each other's empathy, confidence, and kindness proves they really did change each other for the better.

Is Wicked: For Good Done filming? Universal Pictures Yes, Wicked: Part Two finished filming in January 2024. The movies were filmed back-to-back, so production for both wrapped at the same time!

