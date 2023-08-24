14 Home Gadgets You Need For Back To School Season
We have to be honest, we love a good home gadget. If it can make our lives easier, we’re game — especially when it comes to back to school season. Whether your kids are already back in the classroom or you’re still prepping for their upcoming return, your house needs to be in tip-top shape in order for an organized, stress-free return to the school year. From smart composters that turn your waste to dust, to home security the whole fam can use, these products may *literally* change your life. Let's check 'em out!
Cloud RO Under Sink Reverse Osmosis Water Filtration System ($550, was $750)
Say goodbye to grimy Brita pitchers forever. This water filtration system will make your home feel like a luxury resort, with clean, filtered water delivered straight from the tap. It comes with an app to easily monitor water consumption and filtration levels, and you can choose from four gorgeous faucet finishes. Oh, and it’s super easy to install, too.
Mill Kitchen Bin ($33-$45/month)
As Mill says, “Food isn’t trash. Mill lets you shrink it, de-stink it, and send it back to farms as a resource.” With the click of a button, this smart composter turns kitchen scraps into farm-friendly waste overnight, without the weird smells, drippy bags, and wasted food that you get with traditional composting. Even better, Mill provides you with pre-labelled boxes to mail off your shrunken scraps to farms in need.
Kuvings Whole Slow Juicer REVO830 ($700)
Don’t be turned off by the price tag. Create homemade juices, smoothies and sorbet with this easy-to-clean, multifaceted appliance. Believe us, this will be a staple in your kitchen in no time.
Google Nest Doorbell ($180)
It seems like everyone has a video doorbell these days, but it’s for great reasons. Keep your family safe and secure with Google’s video doorbell. You can connect via app to talk and listen to any visitors, day or night, and go back in time with pre-saved video history. Pretty cool, right?!
simplehuman voice + motion rectangular sensor can ($250)
Take your smart home to the next level with a voice-activated and motion sensor trash can. Someone tell the kid in “Back to the Future” about this.
Lomi Smart Composter ($500)
We’re making food scraps cool again, one Lomi cycle at a time. This handy countertop appliance seamlessly turns food waste into nutrient-rich plant food, so your home garden can thrive (or at least so you can feel good about your household’s waste).
Google Nest Cam ($180)
Pair your new Google Nest Doorbell with this camera for the ultimate home security starter kit. The camera can be placed inside or outdoors and can (literally) tell you the difference between a human, animal and vehicle. How cool!
Halo Bolt 58830 ($100)
This isn’t *technically* an in-home gadget, but it can help you get home. Equipped with a portable power source, jump starter, AC outlet and car charger, you may never need to call AAA again.
Canopy Humidifier ($150)
Give your family (or just yourself) the gift of healthy, nourished skin with this completely reimagined humidifier. Oh, and it also alleviates symptoms of cold and flu — which is perfect for BTS.
quip Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser ($60)
Make sure your kids stay on top of their hygiene with this portable water flosser. Whether they choose to pair it with traditional flossing or not, any oral care is better than no oral care.
Pura 4 ($50)
Say goodbye to stinky sports gear and preteen B.O. with this scent diffuser. You can control up to two scents at once, ensuring happy nostrils throughout even the sweatiest of seasons. And if you’re the designated carpool parent, Pura’s got you covered with their portable car diffuser. You can thank us later.
BLUEAIR Air Purifier For Large Rooms ($320)
Keep stale air moving with an air purifier. With the click of one button, you can remove allergens, mold, dust, pet hair and more from your home, making it the simplest way to clean. (At least in our opinions)
Canopy Filtered Showerhead ($125)
This easy-to-install filtered shower head reduces dissolved minerals, added chlorine and other contaminants in your household water, providing clean water that supports healthy skin and hair. Just what the doctor ordered.
Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner ($400)
With kids of any age comes messes. And lots of them. A wet-dry vacuum is the answer to all your prayers, and this cordless one perfectly blends efficiency with practicality.
