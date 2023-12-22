HBO Renews “The Gilded Age” For A Third Season
Prepare for another season of high-society New Yorker drama, because HBO’s The Gilded Age has officially been renewed for season 3!
“We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and ‘The Gilded Age’ family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week,” Francesca Orsi, HBO Programming EVP and head of HBO Drama Series and Films told Variety. “Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season.”
The first two seasons of The Gilded Age definitely left us encapsulated and interested to watch more. Here’s everything we know about the series and its upcoming renewal.
About "The Gilded Age" On HBO Max
Photo by Alison Rosa / HBO
The Gilded Age is a historical drama series that follows a set of socialites living in New York just before the turn of the 20th century. The show primarily highlights the class conflicts between what’s known as “old money” (the Rhijn-Brook family) and “new money” (the Russell family) as the characters navigate relationships, businesses, and the strict standards of society.
The Cast Of "The Gilded Age"
Photo by Barbara Nitke / HBO
There are many characters to watch in The Gilded Age. The top cast members include:
Cynthia Nixon (Ada Forte), Christine Baranski (Agnes van Rhijn), Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell), Morgan Spector (George Russell), Louisa Jacobson (Marian Brook), Denée Benton (Peggy Scott), Taissa Farmiga (Gladys Russell), Harry Richardson (Larry Russell), Blake Ritson (Oscar van Rhijn), Thomas Cocquerel (Tom Raikes), Simon Jones (Mr. Alfred Bannister), and Jack Gilpin (Mr. Church).
Will there be a season 3 of The Gilded Age?
Yes, there will be a season 3 of The Gilded Age.
When does The Gilded Age season 3 come out?
The release date for The Gilded Age season 3 has yet to be confirmed, but we will let you know here when new updates are available!
What time period is The Gilded Age?
The Gilded Age takes place in 1882, which is part of the Gilded Age (roughly 1877 to 1900), also called the titular era.
How can I watch The Gilded Age?
You can watch The Gilded Age by streaming it on HBO Max.
Lead photo by Barbra Nitke / HBO.
