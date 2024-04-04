These Fancy Bay Area Brunch Spots Are Worth The Splurge
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Imagine sipping Champagne above a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, or indulging in a heavenly spa treatment with the Manhattan skyline in view. Even if your wallet can't quite stretch to a full-blown luxury getaway, sprinkling a touch of luxe into your travels can turn an ordinary trip into a memorable adventure. That idea sparked our new series, Flights of Fancy, where we take you along for a trip to the luxury experiences around the cities we adore.
Brunch fans everywhere: Whether you’re traveling to SFO or celebrating a big milestone day in the area, these destination-worthy brunch spots offer a meal to swoon over. Sure, there's no shortage of delicious brunch spots in the Bay Area. But these fancy brunch experiences, from Marin to Half Moon Bay, are more than just a meal; they deliver picture-perfect ambience and a memorable feast to enjoy with your best people. So pack your weekend best and head to the Bay for mimosas with a twist and a meal to savor. Cheers!
The Bungalow Kitchen, Tiburon
Photo: Ryan Forbes
Weekend brunch at this waterfront hideaway is just a short, scenic ferry ride away from San Francisco. The Bungalow Kitchen, owned by Michelin star chef and James Beard Award winner Michael Mina, is part clubhouse, part dining experience offering a five-star meal in an elevated boho setting.
Photo: Theresa Gonzalez
For the ultimate decadence, start with Mina's Signature ‘Mini’ Caviar Parfait, including crispy potato cake, smoked salmon, and egg mimosa chive crème fraîche topped with caviar and paired with a glass of J. Lassalle Champagne. You'll want to savor every rich and salty/sweet morsel of it before you venture to the main meal...
Photo: Ryan Forbes
The $49 brunch prix fixe comes with a unique and divine appetizer, plus entrée of your choice. I suggest starting with the Jalapeño Lobster Toast or Crispy Sonoma Liberty Duck Wings with Grand Marnier and black pepper glaze and orange zest. Both are delicious. For the star of the brunch show, the Maine Lobster Pot Pie is a favorite or if you want something on the sweeter side the Crème Brûlée French Toast with a pecan crumble does not disappoint. Better yet: share it as a breakfast dessert!
Photo: Ryan Forbes
Make your brunch boozy with a brunch cocktail from the stunning bar inside (instead of happy hours, they host Sunset Sips with specialty cocktails every Wed-Sun from 4-6pm). I thoroughly enjoyed a gin cocktail called the Sweet Beginning with a clarified milk punch and foam of Match Green Tea and lemon. This is seasonal so the cocktail list may change but ask your bartender or server for a rec and you'll get something spectacular. The bottomless rosé was also a delight!
After brunching and taking in the breathtaking view of the San Francisco skyline, enjoy a stroll around the charming town of Tiburon with shops and vistas along the scenic Bay.
The Palm Court, San Francisco
Photo: The Palm Court Restaurant
Decor lovers will find this Gilded Age-inspired marble palace and historic space dreamy at first sight. The five-story RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) gallery welcomes you with The Palm Court Restaurant on the first floor of the restored Bethlehem Steel Building. Located at Pier 70 in the trendy Dogpatch district, Palm Court is a live-fire concept set inside a dramatic atrium with towering Medjool date palms, combining elegance with a global menu that hints to the classics.
Photo: The Palm Court Restaurant
Start your weekend brunch with a boozy toast. Choose from the RH Bellini with Prosecco and peach purée or a Rosé Spritz with Lillet Rosé, Pierre Sparr and lime. Palm Court has two wine bars, each pouring Napa Valley wines exclusively (the famed wine country is just an hour drive from SF).
Photo: The Palm Court Restaurant
For your meal, decide which part of the world you want your tastebuds to visit from the “live-fire” menu, which includes brunch favorites like New York Lox & Bagels (with a side of caviar if you’re feeling extra fancy); French omelette with Gournay cheese and herbs; an Italian Benedict with prosciutto, parmesan hollandaise sauce, and charred ciabatta (anyone else getting hungry?); and a divine Belgian Waffle that comes with a big helping of butter. The grilled avocado with caviar, creme fraiche and chives (shown) is worth a share!
Photo: The Palm Court Restaurant
After brunch, head up the five floors of the restored Bethlehem Steel Building for RH decor inspiration and a beautifully landscaped Rooftop Park with spectacular views of the city skyline, Bay and bridge.
The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay
Photo: Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay
The Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay swept us away with its front-row view overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the clifftop brunch that'll have you reaching for seconds, thirds, and maybe even fourths, which is to say come hungry.
Photo: Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay
The restaurant Navio is hailed as one of the best in the Bay. The à la carte two-hour adventure is a luxe experience of individually plated dishes that you can order in any quantity.
Photo: Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay
From a caviar tasting to flavored oysters (choose from: Champagne Foam, Bloody Mary, and Wasabi Cream) to vibrant salads, prime cuts, and traditional brunch favorites with a seasonal spin, Navio's Brunch offers an impressive selection of foodie delights.
Photo: Ritz Carlton, Half Moon Bay
Dessert towers, from Sunset Mousse (a mix of citrus, mango and lemon flavors) to Cocoa Madeleines, mean you don’t have to choose just one! Sweet tooth satisfied, for sure.
So gather your brunch squad and prepare for a two-hour feast with a view. Take time after to walk the grounds and capture your scenic shot with bellies full.
Guests can make reservations for standard seating or Oceanfront Window tables. The two-hour seatings begin at 11:15 AM and the last seating is 1:45 PM. $200/person.
