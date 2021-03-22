New podcast alert!
Listen
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
The Conversation
More From Food
More Videos

Everything You Need To Know About Filing A Tax Extension

Badge
Block Advisors
None

Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we go over tax deadlines and when it's a good idea to file for an extension.

Surprise! Tax Day is April 15 May 17 (the usual federal tax filing deadline has been pushed back by a month this year; state deadlines can vary and are not always the same as the federal filing deadline)! What many don't realize is that April 15th (usually) is just one of many important dates on the tax calendar. For example, if you run a small business, there are many other important tax dates to know about. Below, we will cover these and provide a timeline of dates to circle in red on your calendar. In addition, we will cover when and if you need to file an extension.

March 15: S-Corporations and partnership tax returns for calendar year filers are due, along with Schedules K-1! This is also the deadline to file for a 6-month extension on S-corporation and partnership tax returns.

April 15 May 17: BIG DAY Folks! Here is a breakdown of all the events that usually happen on April 15th but this year happen on May 17.

  • Your individual 2020 federal income tax return is due.
  • This also applies to sole proprietors who also file a Schedule C as part of their personal return.

Still April 15:

  • If you are a corporation (C-Corp) on a calendar year, April 15 is the due date for your corporate tax return.
  • If you pay estimated quarterly taxes, the first quarter's payment is still due for 2021 on April 15

Dates To Know If You Pay Quarterly:

If you pay estimated quarterly taxes, you need to file and pay on the following dates:

April 15 for Q1 2021

June 15 for Q2 2021

September 15 for Q3 2021

January 18, 2022 for Q4 2021 (accounting for the weekend and MLK holiday)

When Should You File An Extension?:

I am still amazed by how many people wait until days before April 15th (May 17 this year) to file their taxes. If you do not act on or before tax day, you may be subject to penalties. You could be subject to a 'failure-to-file penalty' and a 'failure-to-pay penalty' for paying late. I suggest avoiding all of this by simply filing on time. If you simply cannot pull it together or you have a legitimate reason that you can't file (i.e. you are still waiting on K-1s to arrive), you can file an extension.

"Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can request an automatic tax-filing extension. Filing this form (Form 4868) gives you until Oct. 15 to file your tax return," said Cathi Reed, Regional Director, Block Advisors. "When filing an extension, a common misconception is that you get additional time to pay your tax liability. That isn't the case. In fact, to get the extension, you must estimate your tax liability while also paying any amount due."

Small business taxes can seem complicated and get overwhelming, but with Block Advisors, you don't have to go it alone. Let them take care of your taxes so you can focus on what you love. And if you need to file an extension, they'll handle that too.

The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and may not necessarily reflect those held by Kestra Investment Services, LLC or Kestra Advisory Services, LLC. This is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific investment advice or recommendations for any individual. It is suggested that you consult your financial professional, attorney, or tax advisor with regards to your individual situation. Comments concerning the past performance are not intended to be forward looking and should not be viewed as an indication of future results. Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS. O'Keeffe Financial Partners and any other entity listed herein is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS Investor Disclosures: https://bit.ly/KF-Disclosures

Photos by Katie Harp and Sincerely Media for Unsplash.

Money
Money
money advice money money tips tax tax help tax support small business small business owner selfmade selfmade finance school tax season deadlines tax day block advisors Money
Money Adulting Brands Block Advisors

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics