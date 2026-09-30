Just in time for fall. 🎃
Bye 'Off-Campus': Belmont Cameli is Thrilled to Join "Fantastic" Sydney Sweeney in New 'Sleepy Hollow' Movie
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's everything we know about the new Sleepy Hollow movie.
'Hollow' reframes spooky Halloween tale 'Sleepy Hollow' into something brand new.
So the catch about this new movie is that we don't actually know too many details yet. The film is based on Lindsey Anderson Beer's new novel, which will be published during the fall of 2027.
We do know, however, that the story is based on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, this new story will take Katrina Van Tassel's (Sydney Sweeney) POV for a love triangle you've never seen before. Deadline reports that the "story blends gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue and erotic thriller elements into a contemporary, high-concept reinvention of the classic tale." Yeah, count me in.
Margot Robbie's LuckyChap is producing the movie as well as Sydney Sweeney's Honey Trap.
And Belmont Cameli can't wait to join the "fantastic" team.
Belmont Cameli recently spilled on the upcoming movie, and told ET that it's "gonna be a really fun film to do. It's heavily thematic and stylized. It's a period piece. Sydney's a fantastic actress, and I'm just really excited to be a part of this team. LuckyChap is producing; big fan of stuff they've done. I'm excited to dive into the world and ride a horse!"
While you wait for Hollow, you can see Belmont Cameli in Along for the Ride on Netflix, The Alto Knights, and Until Dawn. Sydney Sweeney is currently working on the sequel to The Housemaid, but you can watch her previous work in Euphoria, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The White Lotus.
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