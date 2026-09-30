Bye 'Off-Campus': Belmont Cameli is Thrilled to Join "Fantastic" Sydney Sweeney in New 'Sleepy Hollow' Movie

'Hollow' reframes spooky Halloween tale 'Sleepy Hollow' into something brand new.

So the catch about this new movie is that we don't actually know too many details yet. The film is based on Lindsey Anderson Beer's new novel, which will be published during the fall of 2027.

We do know, however, that the story is based on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, this new story will take Katrina Van Tassel's (Sydney Sweeney) POV for a love triangle you've never seen before. Deadline reports that the "story blends gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue and erotic thriller elements into a contemporary, high-concept reinvention of the classic tale." Yeah, count me in.

Margot Robbie's LuckyChap is producing the movie as well as Sydney Sweeney's Honey Trap.