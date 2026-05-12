In Prime Video's new series Off-Campus (which premieres on May 13), we meet Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli). The college students start fake dating in exchange for some perks: Hannah wants to get the attention of her crush Justin (Josh Heuston) and Garrett needs some tutoring. Is it giving anyone else Nathan and Haley vibes from One Tree Hill?

Well it turns out that the stars of the series actually have a way bigger age gap than their characters.

Wait, how old are Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli? Let's get into it y'all.

What's the age gap between Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli? Even though Hannah and Garrett are around the same age, Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli actually have nearly a decade between them. Ella Bright was born on November 27, 2006, making her 19 years old, while Belmont Cameli, who was born on February 28, 1998, is 28 years old. That means there's eight or nine years between the onscreen love interests.

What are Off-Campus fans saying about the age difference? Even though Ella and Belmont are both over the age of 18, there are more than a few viewers who still feel the age gap is too big for such a steamy show. "I CANNOT accept this cast!!! age difference is TOO BIGGG!!!" one YouTube viewer commented on our interview with the duo, while another thinks the age gap is so large, "this TV series should be boycotted." "They cast a freshly 18 year old teenager in a s3x centered show alongside a man who’s nearly a decade older than her. Whoever did the casting is a weirdo!" the comment continues. "The age gap is obvious, and the whole thing feels disturbing. As I expected, I’ve already seen several videos shipping the couple in real life too, even though she’s still only a 19 yrs old teenager and he’s a 28 year old grown man. Disgusting."

Another user adds that "they had to sign multiple contracts agreeing to be on the show, she wouldn't accept it if she was uncomfortable with it. aside from that, there are thousands of couples with much more drastic age gaps, but they aren’t even dating!" In fact, Belmont Cameli is rumored to be dating TV writer Raina Morris.

What do you think about the age gap between Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright? Check out Wait, Has Nikki Rodriguez From My Life With The Walter Boys Been In Her 30s This Whole Time? for more.