If you're seriously missing Garrett Graham, do I have good news for you: you don't have to wait for Off-Campus season 2 to see Belmont Cameli onscreen again! Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to stores on August 25, 2026 (which is kind of crazy if you ask me — fall doesn't even technically begin for another month!), and in honor of the momentous occasion, the coffeehouse enlisted the help of Belmont Cameli to make the announcement...along with Martha Stewart.

Keep scrolling to see the fabulous Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte ad with Belmont Cameli and Martha Stewart before you snag a drink for yourself.

Martha Stewart and Belmont Cameli are very excited about PSL season at Starbucks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks (@starbucks) On August 24, Starbucks confirmed that their PSL was returning to stores on August 25 — with a little help from Martha Stewart. "basic is so back. pumpkin spice latte returns tomorrow," the Instagram post reads. "The drink the makes us all a little more basic?" Martha Stewart asks the camera. "This smells like my house in the fall. It's perfect." The lifestyle icon is wearing a camel-colored sweater and gold jewelry which is putting me in an autumn mood all on its own. And when she's joined by Off-Campus star Belmont Cameli, things get even better! Especially since he's wearing a knitted, zip-up green cardigan that I want to add to my own closet ASAP. "You would get it hot," Belmont tells Martha before she cheekily asks the camera, "Should I know him?" But if you ask me, the best part of the video comes at the very end, when Belmont turns back to the camera and gives us a little wink. Dang, I fall for it every time!

And we'll always be thinking about Taylor Swift's love for fall! #hellofall #swifttok ♬ I LOVE THE FALL - Taylor Swift @taylorswift Basic autumn lovers RISE 🍂🧣 #imsohappy In honor of the pre-fall season, I also want to bring up one of my favorite fall videos of all time. In 2021, ahead of the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Taylor Swift filmed a TikTok embracing all things fall — and the voiceover consists of her reading her own viral Tumblr post from 2014. "And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ANKLE BOOTS and not caring when people make fun of pumpkin flavored stuff cause you LOVE IT and are happy it’s all the rage," she says. "And people who dress their dogs in costumes on Halloween and fires in fireplaces and maroon/hunter green/mustard yellow color combos and baking your first fall batch of cookies but you put too much cinnamon in it because you’re TOO EXCITED BECAUSE IT’S FALL." Yeah, that pretty much sums up how I feel.

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