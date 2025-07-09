It is one sweaty summer out there. I’ve been shielding myself from scorching temps in any way humanly possible: blasting my AC, sitting in front of my fan, pumping my system with electrolytes – but I never thought cooling sheets would be so life-saving. After just a week of sleeping between cooling sheets (in my AC-less bedroom , mind you), I can truly feel the difference. I’m able to fall asleep much quicker and wake up sans sweat.

I can’t stop bragging about this one minor change in my bedding set-up and have even convinced some friends to finally upgrade to cooling sheets for the season! If you’re tired of summer getting in the way of your precious sleep (or are just a hot sleeper by nature), cooling sheets are so worth the investment.

Scroll on to shop the 5 best cooling sheets for banishing the pesky summer sweats!

Amazon REST® Evercool®+ Starter Sheet Set These cooling sheets have such a satisfyingly soft texture that's simultaneously cool to the touch – as the best cooling sheets should be! Made with extruded silver yarn technology, the fabric not only helps reduce friction to boost your hair and skin's shine, it keeps your bedspread exceptionally clean and odor-free over time. I currently have the fitted sheet and pillowcases on my bed, and can verify that this set lives up to the claim of "long-lasting" coolness. One added perk I really enjoy is that the fitted sheet is complete with a wide elastic band that ensures everything fits snugly without risk of untucking, even though I tend to toss and turn in the night. At $175 for a king size (was $219), this sheet set is definitely a steep investment, but if you're shopping with coolness and comfort top-of-mind, I think they're totally worth it. They won't pill, aren't fussy in the washer and dryer, and look so sleek, even after long periods of use.

Amazon Sijo AiryWeight Tencel Sheet Set These cooling sheets are made from a sustainably-sourced 100% lyocell material that's miraculously hypoallergenic, making them safe for sensitive skin-havers. But obviously, the most important part is that they keep you exceptionally cool at night – they're moisture-wicking and cool to the touch, absorbing 70% more moisture than cotton! Though they feel softer than silk, these sheets are durable, allowing for uninterrupted sleep in the short term and lasting summer comfort in the long term. You can currently snag this cooling sheet set on sale for Prime Day for $172 for a king size bed (was $215).

Amazon Degrees Of Comfort Coolmax Cooling Sheets At just $27 for a queen size (was $34), these cooling sheets are definitely a solid affordable option. The thing that sets them apart from other top-rated cooling sheet is that they're made of microfiber polyester. Even so, the material is moisture-wicking and mixed with Coolmax tech that helps cool you off. To ensure they'll last, Degrees Of Comfort crafted this set with "reinforced stitches" and "robust "seams" so your sheets don't degrade over time.

Amazon Olive + Crate Eucalyptus Sheets Set Wonderfully cool against your skin, these sheets made of 100% Tencel fabric are ultra-breathable and moisture-wicking. Ideal for sweaty summer nights and generally humid climates, shoppers that left reviews say they're "super soft," "cool to the touch," and "worth the price." An added bonus of these cooling sheets is their anti-pilling technology, so they look just like new, even after numerous washes. A set made for a king-sized bed now goes for $145 (was $200), plus there are tons of colors to choose from.

Amazon PeachSkinSheets Cooling Sheet Set These cooling sheets were made for hot sleepers to stay dry and cool. Even if you don't run hot at night, they ensure comfort with a moisture-wicking material that comes with nice airflow for fully dry nights. The lightweight, athletic-grade poly-fiber fabric is super soft and gets softer with each wash! The coolest part is the fitted sheet has a thick elastic band to ensure things stay put. If you sleep on a mattress topper or just have a thicker mattress to begin with, this set will still fit since it has some handy extension panels. A set for a king-sized bed currently sells for $135, with the option to use a 40% off coupon during Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11). There are also 31 different colors to shop!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.