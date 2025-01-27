In: Getting 8 hours of sleep. Out: Dealing with insomnia.
8 Healthy Habits Highly Intelligent People Have To Sleep Better At Night
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Did you know there are 7 types of rest that can help you relax better over time? Ever since I've started focusing on them, I've been craving the nights I'm able to get 8 hours of sleep. I'm not always successful, so I decided to ask mindfulness and meditation teacher Dora Kamu of Headspace and therapist and clinical social work Kiana Shelton, LCSW of Mindpath Health for their expert opinions.
Scroll to see the 8 key habits people who sleep 8 hours a night keep:
1. Meditate daily
Meditation is more than saying "ohm" while sitting with your legs crossed. While deep breathing does help to reset our nervous system, meditating is a way to help quiet our minds. Shelton says, "By working on reducing stress and anxiety, people can mitigate many issues that disrupt sleep" because "high stress levels can lead to overthinking and worrying," according to Kamu.
2. Bask In The Sun
Kamu says, "Morning sunlight helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which signals to your body when to wake and sleep. Aim for at least 10 minutes of sunlight early in the day to reset your internal clock." You can sit on your porch or balcony while drinking a nice cup of coffee or tea before starting your work day.
In the words of Sheryl Crowe, "I'm gonna soak up the sun. I'm gonna tell everyone to lighten up."
3. Go for daily walks
There's a reason why you see so many people talking about their love for hikes and daily walks. Not only can it help you reset during a busy day, it's generally a great way to connect to nature. Feeling the sun and breeze on your skin is a welcomed reprieve if you're otherwise glued to your computer screen during work.
Kamu says, "Exercise can promote a good night’s sleep. You don’t need to overdo it either. A brisk 30-minute walk or gentle yoga can significantly improve sleep quality." I use the Headspace app sometimes and have even listened to mindful meditations if I'm alone.
4. Start journaling your thoughts
Kamu says aside from "mindfulness practices like meditation" or "deep breathing", journaling is a great way to "keep your mind calm and clear." Don't overthink whether you're supposed to be formal or informal either. All that's required are your unfiltered thoughts or how you feel in any moment.
Photo by Mike Jones: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-sitting-at-the-table-9052312/
5. Limit your caffeine intake
You and I love coffee, right? Kudos if it's a yummy cold brew that energizes us! But, Shelton and Kamu believe being mindful of what we're drinking throughout the day can help us get 8 hours of sleep. Why? "Your food and beverage choices can impact your sleep," Kamu warns. Her advice is to "avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and sugary drinks...to set yourself up for better rest."
Concerning caffeine, Shelton knows some of us have bad habits. "...while many of us may stop drinking coffee after the morning, caffeine is often present in favorite sodas and other beverages. Caffeine can wake the body up, making it harder to fall asleep." You know the beloved soda you just have to drink as a late 'pick-me-up?' It's likely confusing your body.
6. Skip Heavy Meals Before Bed
Kamu mentioned this earlier, but she says "what we consume can have a big impact on how we sleep." She highly suggests you skip "caffeine and heavy meals close to bedtime" because they can "work against your nighttime wind-down." If you're craving something to drink or munch on, she recommends "a soothing herbal tea or light snack."
7. Keep screen time to a minimum before bed
If experts have said it once, they'll say it again: people who get 8 hours of sleep are limiting their screen time before bed. Shelton says, "...they avoid cell phones and TV, stopping the use of electronic devices 30–60 minutes before bed." Although it doesn't seem 'blue' to us, Kamu says "the blue light from screens can trick your brain into thinking it's still daytime" which disrupts "your natural rhythm, making it harder to fall asleep."
She adds, "Give your devices a bedtime, too — try putting them away 2-3 hours before you turn in. If that feels like a stretch, dim your phone’s light or switch to dark mode to ease the strain on your eyes."
8. Have A Consistent Bedtime
I've always heard the importance of kids having a routine they follow, but did you know we need to have them too? Kamu says, "As creatures of habit, our bodies thrive on consistency. A steady bedtime routine helps regulate the body’s sleep-wake cycle, preparing your mind and body for rest." She says you can "think of it as a nightly ritual to signal, 'It’s time to unwind.'"
Her tips are to:
- Practice yoga nidra to relax and reset
- Read a calming book to settle your thoughts
- Take a warm shower or soak in a hot bath to soothe your muscles and invite restfulness (my favorite recommendation!)
Shelton says, "One of the most impactful changes is to stop sacrificing sleep. Many people feel that nighttime is the only time they have to themselves, a phenomenon called Revenge Bedtime Procrastination (RBP). This mindset not only reduces the time available for sleep but also disrupts the body’s ability to regulate sleep hormones, such as melatonin."
In other words, prioritize your health so you can get the rest you need!
