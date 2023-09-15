Here Are The Best Impulse Buys For My Home I’d Get Again And Again
If I’m gonna spend money, it’s gonna be on my house. Clothes? Eh. Fancy dinner? Eh. New gadget for my kitchen that I don’t really need, but it looks cool? Add to cart. Those impulse purchases don’t always pay off, but it feels like a secret you can’t keep to yourself when they do. I’ll tell anyone. The barista who made my coffee. My Instagram stories. Heck, I’ve already ordered duplicates to give as gifts. And now I'm telling you! Here’s my list of impulse buys I got for my home that I’d 100% buy again.
Image via Amazon
A Cup Rinser That Attaches To Your Sink
I love this thing. I’ve seen them before, in bars or fancy houses, but always assumed they were pricy and involved complex installation. Think again. If your sink has a soap dispenser built it, you can attach it right there without having to add a water line or do any sort of plumbing. It’s silly how easy it is. This thing cleans cups before and after I make a little drink drink. If I drink a smoothie, this thing washes it clean even if I don’t feel like putting it in the dishwasher. And best of all… it’s under $30.
Image via Amazon
A Bidet Attachment That Doesn’t Require A Plumber
I was not a believer, I’ll be honest. I had zero interest in a bidet. Seemed gross, weird, and European. But I live with a boy and he was fascinated by the potential, so before I could say no, my husband had installed one to our toilet. Call me a convert. It’s not bizarre, it’s phenomenal. It has limited the amount of toilet paper use and I’ve never felt cleaner. We now have one in our guest bathroom.
Image via Hyggelight
Reusable Candle Vessels That Come With Flower Seeds
I’m a candle girly and as cooler weather approaches, I am living for this small business candles. They come in stunning vessels and delicious scents, but wait there’s more. The labels that come with the candles are actually wildflower seed packets. So when you’ve burnt through your yummy candle, you can pop some soil in there with the label and watch your plant grow. The sustainability factor alone had me hooked, but the fact that these soy candles burn clean, look like handmade pottery, and are owned by the sweetest husband and wife made this a top contender for items I own and love.
Image via Amazon
The Viral Rectangular Lazy Susan
A viral product doesn’t always equate to stellar functionality (looking at you Stanley cups). But this one doesn’t disappoint. This lazy Susan for your fridge is rectangular rather than round, meaning it holds so much more than your standard spinning Susan. Instead of wasting a shelf in your fridge, this thing takes advantage for the entire shelf and makes it simple to get to the things in the back. My lack of object permanence is grateful.
Image via Amazon
Outlet Covers With Motion-Activated Lights
Backstory: my husband sleeps on the side of the bed closest to the bathroom and I get up to pee at least once in the night. I blame my last ditch hydrating efforts around dinner time. Anyway, I hate having to turn on the light and awaken the beast (he’s very sweet, just not when he’s woken up). These SnapPower Guidelights are great. They go over any outlet and can either be turned on all the time or can be set to motion activation. It’s just enough light that I don’t miss the toilet but it doesn’t even bother my dog who is notoriously a light sleeper. I now have these in my kitchen for late night snacks and on my side of the bed so I don’t have to struggle to plug in my phone charger.
Image via Amazon
A Magnetic Shelf That Attaches To Your Stove
Have you ever pulled your oven out from the wall to clean it? If not, you probably should, but you’ve been warned. It’s upsetting. For me, the lack of counter space in my galley-style kitchen means the top of my oven is where our salt and pepper shaker, timers (again, ADHD) and spices sit. The amount of times stuff has fallen behind our oven is absurd. This stove shelf is so silly and so wonderful. It’s magnetic so it sticks on your oven and stays put. It has a back so keep things from sliding off and honestly, it looks like it’s part of my oven. Win-win-win.
Image via Amazon
A Two-Pack Of Stackable Dog Food Storage Bins
I have two of the world’s most adorable dogs, but they are high-maintenance. They eat two different foods because one is allergic to poultry (do you know how much dog stuff has poultry in it???). Again, our home is small and cozy but storage is an issue and our laundry room/utility room/pantry was giving us a lot of issues when it came to storing their food in a way that didn’t result in a mid-day break in from the food thieves. These dog food storage bins are life-changing. They keep the good fresh, come with scoops, stack on top of each other, and even have little compartments for treats. They lock easily so even out genius dog can’t break in and they travel so easily.
Image via Amazon
A Lightweight Cooling Blanket That Absorbs Heat
This is a first-world problem, but I get very hot at night. But being uncovered is not an option for me. I cannot sleep without covers and sometimes even a top sheet is too much for me. That’s why I love my cooling blanket. It gives me the perfect coverage I need to feel safe from the boogie man and yet I never get too hot.
Image via Solo Stove
A Smokeless Fire Pit That’s Easy To Set Up
Cooler temps mean more bonfires, aka my favorite time of the year The Solo Stove is surprisingly lightweight and has a 360-degree airflow design. We also have the Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven which makes delicious pizzas and is the perfect addition to any backyard party. Again, it’s lightweight and easy to store when you’re not using it. I anticipate lots of football watching parties that include delicious pizza and s’mores.
Filling your home with purchases you love can be a trial and error process — trust me, I know. Save the time and money spent on buying and returning something, and just purchase these go-tos that continue to surprise me. And if you’re related to me, pretend you didn’t read this because you might be getting one of these for Christmas. 😉
Header image via Hyggelight