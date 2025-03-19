Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

15 “Gorgeous” Bedroom Paint Colors That Are Hugely Popular In 2025

Bedroom Paint Colors 2025
@erinkestenbaum via Farrow & Ball
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezMar 19, 2025
I've had white bedroom walls for at least a decade, but I'm loving all of the color I'm seeing in my scroll. Whether it’s paint or wallpaper, I’m ready for a refresh. And with so many hues and paint brands to choose from, it really comes down to personal preference vs. trends. Earthy tones are definitely having a moment, but so are richer jewel tones and neutrals never go out of style IMO. Take a look at these colorful favorites for your bedroom paint inspiration!

Scroll 15 bedroom paint colors we're swooning over for 2025.

brown paint

@rustandtrust via Clare Paint

Clare Paint Coffee Date

Browns are in for 2025 and I'm so here for it. This bold "dark roast" hue creates a warm and cozy vibe, setting the perfect mood for nights in and restful sleep.

taupe paint

@erinkestenbaum via Farrow & Ball

Farrow & Ball Worsted

This rich taupe color is such a sophisticated look for bedrooms leaning more traditional.

blue paint

@kyrosedesigns via Clare Paint

Clare Paint Good Jeans

Blue lovers, this lovely muted blue is like your favorite pair of jeans, goes with everything and always classic.

pink paint

Little Greene Paint & Paper

Little Greene Split Pink

Warm stone colors like this earthy pink hue pair well with other softer neutrals but also deep blues and greens.

blue paint

@john_de_bastiani_interiors via Farrow & Ball

Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue

This aged blue grey adds a classic, understated elegance to your intimate spaces.

white paint

Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore Paper White

If you want white, but not "white-white," this blue-gray white is clean, crisp and perfect for spring.

bedroom paint

@kyrosedesigns via Clare Paint

Clare Paint Dirty Martini

You’ve got to love the name — this cloudy olive green offers a cheerful twist on classic sage, bringing a fresh and grounded feel to your sleep space.

gray paint

Britt V. via Backdrop

Backdrop No Curfew

This moody dark gray is a nice contrast to the warm, earthy neutrals we're embracing this season.

bedroom paint red

Little Greene Paint & Paper

Little Greene Baked Cherry

It's cherry season! This gorgeous rich crimson is a bold but absolutely beautiful choice for the bedroom.

green paint

Little Greene Paint & Paper

Little Greene Aquamarine and Ambleside

I will forever love green in nearly every muted shade. These farmhouse greens, Aquamarine up top and Ambleside down below, are stunning choices for green bedrooms.

Backdrop Modern Love

@nicolelanderidesign via Backdrop

Backdrop Modern Love

When you're craving a subtle, romantic touch, this warm, muted pink delivers — soft, soothing, and so pretty.

green paint

@av.home via Farrow & Ball

Farrow & Ball Cromarty

This light green grey is the perfect backdrop to your farmhouse or vintage decor. It's very Studio McGee aesthetic.

stone paint

Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore Stone Hearth

This stony neutral warms up a room better than any white.

terracotta paint

@houseofgratitudebk via Backdrop

Backdrop Ghost Ranch

O'Keefe lovers will embrace this warm, earthy terracotta for a modern desert aesthetic.

blue paint

Shutterstock

Sherwin Williams Debonair

This cool sophisticated blue has been getting buzz for its classic charm. Designer Emily Henderson recently used it in her Scandi-style bedroom and it totally works!

