15 “Gorgeous” Bedroom Paint Colors That Are Hugely Popular In 2025

I've had white bedroom walls for at least a decade, but I'm loving all of the color I'm seeing in my scroll. Whether it’s paint or wallpaper, I’m ready for a refresh. And with so many hues and paint brands to choose from, it really comes down to personal preference vs. trends. Earthy tones are definitely having a moment, but so are richer jewel tones and neutrals never go out of style IMO. Take a look at these colorful favorites for your bedroom paint inspiration!

Scroll 15 bedroom paint colors we're swooning over for 2025.

@rustandtrust via Clare Paint Clare Paint Coffee Date Browns are in for 2025 and I'm so here for it. This bold "dark roast" hue creates a warm and cozy vibe, setting the perfect mood for nights in and restful sleep.

@erinkestenbaum via Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Worsted This rich taupe color is such a sophisticated look for bedrooms leaning more traditional.

@kyrosedesigns via Clare Paint Clare Paint Good Jeans Blue lovers, this lovely muted blue is like your favorite pair of jeans, goes with everything and always classic.

Little Greene Paint & Paper Little Greene Split Pink Warm stone colors like this earthy pink hue pair well with other softer neutrals but also deep blues and greens.

@john_de_bastiani_interiors via Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue This aged blue grey adds a classic, understated elegance to your intimate spaces.

Benjamin Moore Benjamin Moore Paper White If you want white, but not "white-white," this blue-gray white is clean, crisp and perfect for spring.

@kyrosedesigns via Clare Paint Clare Paint Dirty Martini You’ve got to love the name — this cloudy olive green offers a cheerful twist on classic sage, bringing a fresh and grounded feel to your sleep space.

Britt V. via Backdrop Backdrop No Curfew This moody dark gray is a nice contrast to the warm, earthy neutrals we're embracing this season.

Little Greene Paint & Paper Little Greene Baked Cherry It's cherry season! This gorgeous rich crimson is a bold but absolutely beautiful choice for the bedroom.

Little Greene Paint & Paper Little Greene Aquamarine and Ambleside I will forever love green in nearly every muted shade. These farmhouse greens, Aquamarine up top and Ambleside down below, are stunning choices for green bedrooms.

@nicolelanderidesign via Backdrop Backdrop Modern Love When you're craving a subtle, romantic touch, this warm, muted pink delivers — soft, soothing, and so pretty.

@av.home via Farrow & Ball Farrow & Ball Cromarty This light green grey is the perfect backdrop to your farmhouse or vintage decor. It's very Studio McGee aesthetic.

Benjamin Moore Benjamin Moore Stone Hearth This stony neutral warms up a room better than any white.

@houseofgratitudebk via Backdrop Backdrop Ghost Ranch O'Keefe lovers will embrace this warm, earthy terracotta for a modern desert aesthetic.

Shutterstock Sherwin Williams Debonair This cool sophisticated blue has been getting buzz for its classic charm. Designer Emily Henderson recently used it in her Scandi-style bedroom and it totally works!

