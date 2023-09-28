The 15 Best Fanny Packs For Fall To Buy Right Now
Okay, let's talk about it — fanny packs. Maybe you know them by another name: sling bag, waist belt bag, bum bag, or crossbody bag are some of their many aliases. In recent years, the fanny pack rose from being the butt of many jokes to an "It" girl go-to for transporting all the things. Sure, there's a time and place for the likes of oversized tote bags, but for day-to-day? It's time for the fanny pack to shine. Ranging from sporty pouches to rhinestones wares, we've rounded 15 of the best fanny packs for fall-- perfect the hands free girl on the go.
Madewell The Transport Bag
Need an everyday bag that'll go seamlessly with every outfit? Then The Transport Bag from Madewell is bound to be your go-to! We love this bag because the straps are detachable, allowing for versatility and room to jazz things up.
Free People Hudson Sling Bag
We are *obsessed* with this eggplant hue for Fall!
LuLu Lemon Everywhere Belt Bag
According to the girlies over on Tik Tok, The Lulu Lemon Everywhere Belt Bag is THE go-to crossbody pouch.
Baggu Fanny Pack
Known for their coveted reusable totes and brand collaborations, Baggu is the place for off-beat printed bags of all sorts.
Melissa Go Easy Bag Belt Bag
Gone are the days of leaving your bag or paying for overpriced lockers at events! Having a clear bag on hand is an absolute lifesaver and this one gets bonus points for being sparkly.
KAVU Spectator Sling Bag
Calling all granola girls! If storing little snacks is your main priority, then this multi-compartment Kavu is right up your alley.
Anthropologie Metallic Puffer Belt Bag
Even with Beyonce's Rennaisance tour coming to a close, we'll still be grabbing for silver metallics this fall. Her impact!
Rowing Blazers x Target Checkered Belt Bag
Checkered never felt so fresh with this Rowering Blazers X Target belt bag-- purple and red is such a funky combo.
Athleta Excursion Waistbag
Sometimes a little extra space for the essentials is necessary, and Athleta absolutely gets that.
Fjallraven Kanken Hip Pack
During the Tumblr days, The Fjallraven Kanken backpack was the "It girl" of backpacks (IYKYK). The compact hip pack continues to carry the torch!
Stoney Clover Lane Sports Fanny Pack
What can we say, pink still has us in a chokehold. Color us Barbie!
FP Movement Runner Sling
This highly-rated FP Movement Runner Sling is the ultimate sidekick for any 5K.
Aritzia On The Move Bag
Taupe will forever be our favorite neutral!
Princess Polly HAWKER CROSSBODY BELT BAG
Looking to add a little edge to your fit? This stoned metal crossbody from Princess Polly is bound to get you a couple of " Omg, I love you bag!" comments.
Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack
Last but certainly not least, we couldn't do a fanny pack roundup without mentioning anything from Patagonia. We love love love this pick because she's durable and water-resistant!