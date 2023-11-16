8 Stylish Travel Tote Bags That Have An "It" Girl Factor
'Tis the season for hosting your first Christmas dinner, buying gifts,and looking at travel tote bags for last-minute trips! Whether you're booking a solo trip or plan to have one last getaway in 2023, you should do it in style.
Although we live for a cute handheld clutch, they're not always practical when you're rushing through the airport and have to keep your essentialsin place. The last thing you want to do is accidentally leave your boarding pass in a bathroom stall right before your trip to California — this actually happened to someone on Brit + Co's team!
Even if you're not one to leave things behind, it never hurts to have carry-ons that work with your outfit and the flight boarding process. Here's the top stylish travel tote bags we think are perfect for that and then some!
Bellroy Market Tote Bag
This tote bag is a great option for those who want something that's budget-friendly and looks great with their airport outfit. This design gets bonus points from us because it won't fall over when left unzipped. If that hasn't convinced you, you'll love the two side compartments to store your drink(s) of choice.
MANGO Double Handle Faux Leather Shopper Bag
Shopper tote bags are things that make us want to get bitten by the travel bug. They're so durable and chic that someone is guaranteed to ask where you got yours.
Marc Jacobs The Large Tote Canvas Bag
Marc Jacobs knows a thing or two about making a statement, so it makes sense this tote bag spells the obvious. If you're not one to shy away from letting the world know you love wordy accessories (hello monograms!), carrying this large tote bag around the airport should be a no-brainer.
Madewell The Zip-Top Transport Carryall
Keep it sleek and casual with Madewell's transport carryall. You'll be able to fit all your in-flight essentials — from your airpods to your iPad — in here! Plus, it doubles as a sturdy bag in case you decide to head to an outlet after your flight lands.
Béis The Weekend Travel Bag
This bag isn't called "The Weekend Travel Bag" for no reason. It's the perfect carry-on that stores essentials like a pair of shoes, your laptop, toiletries and lightweight clothes. You'll come to rely on it whenever you're only traveling for two to three days.
Modern Picnic Large Luncher
Need to store the small drink and sandwich you snagged before boarding your plane? Turn to Modern Picnic's Large Luncher tote bag for a stylish way to store your lunch. You can also safely store your cellphone, wallet, and laptop inside.
Carhartt WIP Dawn Canvas Tote Bag
We didn't forget about fans of Carhartt. You'll be able to travel with comfort and style in mind with this tote bag featuring different strap options.
Kate Spade Bleecker Large Tote
Kate Spade's large tote bag is for all my minimalist girls! This bag screams quiet luxury without the super expensive price tag.
