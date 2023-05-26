10 Barbie Collabs We're Shopping In Anticipation For The Hottest Movie Of The Summer
As we await the new Barbie movie coming out on July 21, we're seeing all things Barbiecore emerge. Not to mention the color pink is just that girl, we're obsessing over all of the Barbie collaborations reaching our feeds. Here are a few we think are *totally* tubular, and give the perfect excuse to get excited for the film's release!
Gap x Barbie
Gap x Barbie Puff Sleve Icon Denim Jacket ($100) / Gap x Barbie Recycled Arch Logo Tote Bag ($60)
You can now wear Barbie your way, thanks to the latest collab with Gap. The collaborative collection dons a range of pink shades and totally rocks the iconic Barbie logo. Shop pieces from jacket and tees, to tote bags and even dog-friendly 'fits. Since your little ones are likely also *patiently* waiting for the movie to come out, Gap's collection features Barbie-fied kid's sizes, too!
Forever 21 x Barbie
Embroidered Barbie Bucket Hat ($18)
You'll be living like you're in Malibu with the F21 x Barbie collab. Each featured style channels beachy nostalgia with light and hot pinks, and this collection doesn't miss a single item. You can get your hands on everything Barbiecore: t-shirt dresses, pajama sets, hoodies, sunglasses, hair extensions, bucket hats, and more to prep for summertime.
Canada Pooch x Barbie
Barbie No Authority Dog Hoodie ($38) / Barbie Fanny Pack ($38)
This collab has us saying "ooh" and "aah" at every glance. Dress up your furry friend in Barbie-themed hoodies, ponchos, vests, bandanas, collars, and bucket hats from Canada Pooch – and make sure to match them with the Barbie fanny pack from the collab! Canada Pooch also created a handful of plush toys with Barbie so your doggie can play the Barbie way!
Swoon x Barbie
Swoon x Barbie Pink Lemonade ($30 / 12 pack)
Because there's nothing more summer than the combo of the Barbie phenomenon and a ice-cold pink lemonade. Beverage company, Swoon, teamed up with Barbie to create a sweet sipper for the season. The Barbie x Swoon Pink Lemonade collab will also direct 10% of net sales to the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which helps girls rise to their full potential.
Cakeworthy x Barbie
Barbie Credit Card Holder ($17)
Cakeworthy is committed to infusing your wardrobe with pure fun, and they knocked that sentiment out of the park with their Barbie collaboration. Take your pick from a Barbie box purse, passport holder or wallet, or don some Barbie-fied jeans. They even have a Barbie-covered duvet and sham set so you can bring your love for Barbie into your home!
Unique Vintage x Barbie
Barbie x Unique Vintage Pink Barbie Gingham Shelby Romper ($98)
Tap into the goodness of all things vintage with this collab from Unique Vintage and Barbie. The edit is an ultra-cute mix of swimwear, rompers, pants, skirts, jackets, and dresses that all channel signature Barbie looks from the past!
Truly Beauty x Barbie
Barbie x Truly Beauty Dream Bundle ($125)
Truly Beauty x Barbie brings all vegan, cruelty-free body care products that attest to their shared values of "body positivity, self-love, empowerment, inclusivity, and kindness." Lather yourself in a smooth body scrub, serums, and Barbie-approved body butter – all included in an adorably pink vanity carrier!
Mumu x Barbie
Mumu x Barbie Workout Sport Top ($58) / Mumu x Barbie Babe Biker Shorts ($58)
Mumu's collaboration with Barbie is dripping in color. From swim pieces to dresses, a lot of the styles are also made for your mini-me to match! Hit the gym in a hot pink two-piece set, or take a romantic stroll along the beach in their flowy maxi dresses. No matter your style, this collab hits the Barbie mark exceptionally.
Ruggable x Barbie
Ruggable x Barbie Pink Ombre Premium Rug ($159+)
Be the (pink) girl next door with this home decor collection brought to you by Ruggable and Barbie. Each rug is infused with Barbie pink and presents an elevated design that's sleek enough for that #adult life and playful enough for your inner child. You'll be living in the Dreamhouse in no time with Barbie-themed welcome mats, runners, and area rugs!
Revlon x Barbie
Revlon x Barbie Lash Curler ($10) / Revlon x Barbie Manicure Essentials Kit ($10)
Do self care the Barbie way with this collab from Revlon! Barbie-branded tweezers, nail files, mirrors, and eyelash curlers are available to shop for all your grooming needs. Might as well make it look cute, right?
