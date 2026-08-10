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The Best Jackie and Cole Moments from 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 3 on Netflix

best cole jackie moments my life with the walter boys season 3
Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 10, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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There's no doubt that Cole and Jackie are the best couple on My Life With the Walter Boys. They're the perfect opposites-attract, will-they-won't-they couple anyone who loves summer romance shows will obsess over. And season 3 is the best installment of the series yet.

Keep reading to see Jackie and Cole's best moments from My Life With the Walter Boys season 3. After you're done, check out The Best Annie & Ellis Moments in Sterling Point.

Getting on the same page.

my life with the walter boys season 3 cole jackie

Netflix

Jackie's always flustered when she runs into Cole, especially when he's not wearing a shirt. I love her for that because it's incredibly relatable...and it just makes their chemistry feel stronger. And actually communicating to make sure they're on the same page when it comes to their relationship? Hot.

CINEMATOGRAPHY

nikki rodriguez cole lalonde

Netflix

Look, there's a lot of kissing in this show but I don't think any of them come close to this image of Cole and Jackie kissing with the setting sun shining behind them. I can't stop looking at it.

"One more minute."

summer romance shows august 2026

Netflix

Speaking of kissing, sneaking around to hide your PDA already makes any romance show feel a little bit spicier. But Cole asking Jackie for just "one more minute" before they have to stop just makes me melt a little bit.

Getting spicy.

jackie and cole moments netflix

Netflix

And speaking getting spicy, things get hot and heavy between these two while they're in the barn, and they catch Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) by surprise while in Cole's truck.

Jackie and Cole working on the car together.

nikki rodriguez as jackie noah lalonde cole my life with the walter boys

Netflix

Maybe it's because I'm a words of affirmation and quality time person, but seeing Cole all cozied up to Jackie as she works on the car, and encouraging her that she's a natural, is so sweet!

'My Life With the Walter Boys' kiss in the woods.

My Life With The Walter Boys season 3

Netflix

Literally the scenery alone would make this one of the most romantic kisses, like, ever. And the fact it comes after they confess they don't want to be friends? Standing ovation from me.

What did you think about My Life With the Walter Boys season 3? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV updates.

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