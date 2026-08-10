The Best Jackie and Cole Moments from 'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 3 on Netflix

There's no doubt that Cole and Jackie are the best couple on My Life With the Walter Boys. They're the perfect opposites-attract, will-they-won't-they couple anyone who loves summer romance shows will obsess over. And season 3 is the best installment of the series yet.

Keep reading to see Jackie and Cole's best moments from My Life With the Walter Boys season 3. After you're done, check out The Best Annie & Ellis Moments in Sterling Point.

Getting on the same page. Netflix Jackie's always flustered when she runs into Cole, especially when he's not wearing a shirt. I love her for that because it's incredibly relatable...and it just makes their chemistry feel stronger. And actually communicating to make sure they're on the same page when it comes to their relationship? Hot.

CINEMATOGRAPHY Netflix Look, there's a lot of kissing in this show but I don't think any of them come close to this image of Cole and Jackie kissing with the setting sun shining behind them. I can't stop looking at it.

"One more minute." Netflix Speaking of kissing, sneaking around to hide your PDA already makes any romance show feel a little bit spicier. But Cole asking Jackie for just "one more minute" before they have to stop just makes me melt a little bit.

Getting spicy. Netflix And speaking getting spicy, things get hot and heavy between these two while they're in the barn, and they catch Katherine (Sarah Rafferty) by surprise while in Cole's truck.

Jackie and Cole working on the car together. Netflix Maybe it's because I'm a words of affirmation and quality time person, but seeing Cole all cozied up to Jackie as she works on the car, and encouraging her that she's a natural, is so sweet!

'My Life With the Walter Boys' kiss in the woods. Netflix Literally the scenery alone would make this one of the most romantic kisses, like, ever. And the fact it comes after they confess they don't want to be friends? Standing ovation from me.

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