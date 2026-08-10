Still Missing 'Off-Campus'? Here Are 5 New Summer Romance Shows To Binge Watch This August 2026

Love is in the air, and just because we're nearing the end of summer doesn't mean we have to miss out on all the fun that comes with summer romance shows. And after series like Off-Campus and Every Year After totally took over our summer, I've been craving some new series to binge watch in my free time. Good thing August has plenty!

Here are the best new summer romance shows to binge watch in August 2026.

Sterling Point — Watch on Prime Video now Prime Video The mix of no cellphones nostalgia (thanks to the fact Sterling Point island has no service), cozy cabin & marina life, and the fact that Ellis and Annie (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie and Ella Rubin) are my new favorite TV couple means that this will be a summer romance show I return to many times.

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 — Watch on Netflix now Netflix If you thought My Life With the Walter Boys ended on a cliffhanger last season...prepare yourself. This year, Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), Alex (Ashby Gentry), and Cole (Noah LaLonde) once again find themselves in some relationship drama, but things only get more complicated with the arrival of Eliot (Naveen Paddock).

Our Sticky Love — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix This rom-com follows a prosecutor named Go Eun-sae (Ha Young) who has amnesia, and a boxing coach named Jang Tae-ha (Jung Hae-in) who's claiming that he's her boyfriend. She can't remember a single thing, and finds herself on a brand new journey of trust and exploration.

My Brilliant Career — Watch on Netflix August 13, 2026 Netflix Equal parts inspiring period drama and swoon-worthy summer romance show, My Brilliant Career follows Philippa Northeast as Sybylla, a young woman living in turn-of-the-century Australia who dreams of a writing career instead of marriage.

Outer Banks season 5 — Watch on Netflix August 20, 2026 Netflix Okay so it sounds like the final season of Outer Banks could be focused more on vengeance than normal, consider season 4 ended with JJ's death. But that doesn't change the fact that John B. (Chase Stokes) & Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) & Kiara (Madison Bailey) are some of the defining teen drama ships of the 2020s. I love Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Pope (JD) too!

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more summer romance show recommendations — there are plenty more on the way!