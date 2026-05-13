Here's what you need to know.
'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 4: Netflix's Western Romance is Officially Returning
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My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 is officially coming to Netflix! The romance show (which I’ve always affectionately referred to as The Summer I Turned Pretty for horse girls) opens after the death of Jackie’s (Nikki Rodriguez) parents. She moves in with family friends, and promptly finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between brothers Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde). Because who isn’t worrying about romance after the death of their entire family?
Here's everything we know about My Life With the Walter Boys season 4 before it drops on Netflix.
'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 4 could come in 2027.
We didn't get a release date for the upcoming season of the show, but it's safe to assume we'll see new episodes next year, after season 3 releases in 2026. Season 3 was actually announced around this time last year before the second season dropped at the end of the summer, so we should be able to press play before the holidays.
“I know I speak for the writers, the cast and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season,” showrunner Melanie Halsall told Variety in a statement. “Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell — I can’t wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in.”
But the 'My Life With the Walter Boys' cast list could change...
The end of season 2 left the fate of George (Marc Blucas) up in the air after what looked like a heart attack. Yeah, I'm nervous! But I'm choosing to believe he'll be okay...either way, here's the cast we can expect for season 3:
- Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie
- Noah LaLonde as Cole
- Ashby Gentry as Alex
- Chad Rook as Mac
- Naveen Paddock as Eliot
- Erin Karpluk as Hannah
- Marc Blucas as George
- Sarah Rafferty as Katherine
- Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan
- Connor Stanhope as Danny
- Johnny Link as Will
- Alix West Lefler as Parker
- Jaylan Evans as Skylar
- Myles Perez as Lee
- Ashley Tavares as Tara
- Dean Petriw as Jordan
- Isaac Arellanes as Isaac
- Zoë Soul as Haley
- Alix West Lefler as Parker
- Lennix James as Benny
- Ellie O’Brien as Grace
- Kolton Stewart as Dylan
- Mya Lowe as Kiley
- Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia
- Alisha Newton as Erin
- Jesse Lipscombe as Coach Allen
- Nathaniel Arcand as Mato
- Alex Quijano as Richard
Are you excited for My Life With the Walter Boys season 4? Check out our latest interview with the cast!