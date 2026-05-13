'My Life with the Walter Boys' Season 4: Netflix's Western Romance is Officially Returning

My Life with the Walter Boys season 4 is officially coming to Netflix! The romance show (which I’ve always affectionately referred to as The Summer I Turned Pretty for horse girls) opens after the death of Jackie’s (Nikki Rodriguez) parents. She moves in with family friends, and promptly finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between brothers Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde). Because who isn’t worrying about romance after the death of their entire family?

'My Life With the Walter Boys' season 4 could come in 2027.

We didn't get a release date for the upcoming season of the show, but it's safe to assume we'll see new episodes next year, after season 3 releases in 2026. Season 3 was actually announced around this time last year before the second season dropped at the end of the summer, so we should be able to press play before the holidays.

“I know I speak for the writers, the cast and the crew when I say that it is beyond exciting to be returning to the world of Silver Falls for a fourth season,” showrunner Melanie Halsall told Variety in a statement. “Our characters continue to grow and evolve, and we have so many delicious, romantic, sexy and messy stories to tell — I can’t wait to share them with our amazing audience, who have shown so much love for this show. We are all incredibly grateful and are thrilled to dive in.”